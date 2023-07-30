WATCH: Iga Swiatek skips around the court in delight after claiming maiden title on home soil at Poland Open 2023

Iga Swiatek vividly expressed her happiness after winning her maiden title on home soil at the 2023 Poland Open.

The World No. 1 defeated Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 to claim her fourth WTA singles title of the season. The Pole asserted her dominance throughout the tournament as she didn't lose a single set en route to the title. The 22-year-old lost just one game in the summit clash against her German opponent.

Moments after securing her championship point, Iga Swiatek ran towards her team and shared a warm embrace with her psychologist Daria Abramowicz and also her fitness trainer.

The World No. 1 then couldn't hold the excitement of winning her maiden title on her home soil and jumped around the court happily, celebrating her win with the crowd. The 22-year-old also gifted an elderly fan her tennis racquet.

"Home is where the HEART is," the caption of the WTA's video of her celebrating her title read.

After Swiatek was presented with the winner's trophy, she called up the ball kids and posed for a photo along with them.

Iga Swiatek has now won four WTA singles titles in the 2023 season. The Pole tennis star won her first title of the season in Doha, where she defeated Jessica Pegula in the final to clinch the Qatar Open title.

At the Stuttgart Open, she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final to win her second title of the season. Swiatek won her third title at the 2023 French Open where she defeated Karolina Muchova in the summit clash.

"It's not easy to play in Warsaw, but I'm so happy that we could do everything we could today" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek lost in the quarterfinal of last year's Poland Open. During her winner's speech, the World No. 1 said that it was difficult to play on her home soil but was happy with the way she performed to win the title.

"I want to thank my team and my family. It's not easy to play in Warsaw, but I'm so happy that we could manage and do everything we could today, after a pretty tiring day yesterday."

She added that she put in all of her efforts to win the title.

"I wanted to put it all in and go for it. I'm pretty happy that I did."

Earlier in the day, Iga Swiatek played her 100th match as the World No. 1, a feat that was last achieved by tennis titan Serena Williams. Besides Swiatek and Williams, the other WTA players who have played at least 100 matches as the World No. 1 are: Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Justine Henin, Monica Seles, and Martina Hingis.