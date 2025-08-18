WATCH: Iga Swiatek tells cameraman not to record her before changing clothes at Cincinnati Open

During her Cincinnati Open semifinal clash, Iga Swiatek firmly instructed one of the camerapersons not to shoot her as she was about to change her clothes. The former World No. 1 defeated Elena Rybakina in straight sets at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Sunday, August 17, to reach her first final in Cincinnati.With this win, Swiatek improved her head-to-head record against the 2022 Wimbledon winner to 6-4. The match that lasted an hour and 38 minutes saw ninth seed Rybakina race away to a 5-3 lead in the first set before the Pole changed gears to win 7-5.One break of serve in the second set was enough for No. 3 seed Swiatek to win 6-3 and eliminate the Kazakh, who beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.As Iga Swiatek approached her bench after securing the first set, a cameraperson closed in on her to capture her expression. She immediately signaled not to record her, as she wanted to change her top, like most players do between sets.In her on-court interview, a relieved Swiatek weighed in on her performance while appreciating Rybakina's level. The Pole revealed her strategy and how it worked for her.&quot;I just wanted to be there when Elena starts making mistakes, because I think it's impossible to play such a good level throughout the whole match. I'm happy that I was there and I wasn't frustrated when she was acing and playing so perfectly from the beginning. I'm just happy I was solid and also intense and could get back [shots] when she played great and play my game anyway,&quot; Swiatek said (via WTA).While Swiatek hit seven aces and three double faults, Rybakina finished with 10 aces and one double fault.Iga Swiatek to face Jasmine Paolini in Cincinnati Open finalIga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini at the 2024 French OpenIga Swiatek will clash with Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the title match of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, August 18. It will be a 13th WTA 1000 final for the Pole, whose best result in Ohio has been reaching the semifinals in 2023 and 2024.Acknowledging Paolini's strengths during her post-match interview, Swiatek said:&quot;She also plays fast, but with a lot of spin, and she has a lot of variety, in terms of going to the net as well. I think I'm gonna have to prepare tactically, but honestly, I'm just gonna kind of focus on myself.&quot;Swiatek has a 5-0 record against Paolini, having lost only one set. The seventh-seeded Italian is aware of her underdog status ahead of the big final. After her semifinal win over Veronika Kudermetova, Paolini said (via The Tennis Letter's X handle):“It’s been really tough against her (Swiatek). She’s an amazing player. She defends really well. Serving good. I’m trying to do my best. We are in the final. I like the conditions. Let’s fight.”Apart from Kudermetova, Paolini defeated Maria Sakkari, Ashlyn Krueger, Barbora Krejčíková, and Coco Gauff to reach the final.