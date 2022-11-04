Watch: Iga Swiatek thrills ball kid with special gift at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek made a special gesture towards a ball kid after yet another stunning win at the 2022 WTA Finals on Thursday. The World No. 1 gifted the ball kid one of her kits, much to the excitement of the youngster.

Swiatek continued her dominant form in the WTA Finals, sealing a semifinal spot with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Caroline Garcia in her second round-robin match. After the match, a visibly thrilled Swiatek spread the cheer, gifting a kit to one of the ball kids at the venue who helped her autograph tennis balls for the crowd.

Eki @_eki__12

My eyes 🥺🥺

@iga_swiatek 🏼 The greatest person in the world.My eyes 🥺🥺 The greatest person in the world. My eyes 🥺🥺@iga_swiatek 👏🏼❤️ https://t.co/xcdnnt9Zwk

Jimmie48 Photography @JJlovesTennis Lovely moment after the match as @iga_swiatek gifted one of her match kits to the ball kid that helped her sign the autograph balls. Lovely moment after the match as @iga_swiatek gifted one of her match kits to the ball kid that helped her sign the autograph balls. https://t.co/80b2AJoCd8

This is not the first time the Polish superstar has made such a nice gesture towards someone soon after her match. Swiatek also often gifts some of her match gear to fans in the stands.

On the tennis front, Swiatek was the favorite to clinch her maiden WTA Finals title even before the tournament started and she has now further stamped her authority by dropping just 10 games across her two matches. She defeated Daria Kasatkina in her opening match on Tuesday.

Swiatek has now won 66 matches all season and 14 of those are against top-10 opponents. The Pole's semifinal opponent is yet to be confirmed, with all four players in the other group - Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, and Jessica Pegula - in contention as possible opponents.

"I have nothing to lose" - Iga Swiatek on her approach at WTA Finals 2022

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 WTA Finals - Day 4.

Despite all the expectations from Iga Swiatek as the world No. 1 and the best player this season, she is approaching the 2022 WTA Finals with a "nothing to lose" mindset. Swiatek declared that she is committed and focused on the WTA Finals to the full extent of her ability, coming into the final tournament of the season fresh and without having to spare anything for an upcoming tournament.

"It’s the last tournament of the season and I have nothing to lose. I don’t have to worry about what I’m going to do next. For sure, I’m committed 100 percent physically and mentally as well," Iga Swiatek said in an interview after her match, according to WTA.

Swiatek is looking for her ninth title of the season and sixth since becoming the World No. 1 for the first time back in early April. Thursday's win against Garcia was her 40th win in 45 matches since becoming the top-ranked female player in the world.

Poll : 0 votes