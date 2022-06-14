Watch: In light of Serena Williams' impending return to action at Wimbledon, throwback to the American legend's emotional sendoff at last year's tournament

Serena Williams confirmed her participation at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships and the 23-time Grand Slam champion has been granted a wildcard for the tournament. The American will be back in action after a 12-month long injury-break and the announcement sent social media into a frenzy.

The former World No. 1 is first scheduled to play doubles alongside Ons Jabeur at the WTA 500 Eastbourne International next week, again with the help of a wildcard. In singles, however, SW19 will mark the site of the American's first competitive tennis match since her appearance at Wimbledon last year.

Facing off against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her opener, the former World No. 1 was serving at 3-3 in the first set when she was hit with an unfortunate injury. Going for a routine backhand during her third service point, the American injured her hamstring mid-rally and almost immediately collapsed to her knees.

While she was able to stand up after taking a moment, the 40-year-old showed visible signs of struggling when she tried to walk, making it impossible for her to continue the match. The pain, combined with the disappointment of having to bow out in the opener at her favorite Major, made Williams so emotional that she could not control her tears despite her best efforts.

Amid tears streaming down her face, the former World No. 1 announced to the chair umpire that she would be retiring from the encounter and proceeded to bid farewell to the centre court crowd who gave her a standing ovation.

The applause continued non-stop until she finally exited the court and even well after, thus providing one of the most touching moments at the tournament in recent times.

Serena Williams has missed Wimbledon only three times since 1998

Now that Serena Williams' participation in Wimbledon this year has been confirmed, it means that the American has missed the tournament only three times since her first year on the WTA Tour.

In the 23 years since her debut in 1998, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has only missed the 1999, 2006 and 2017 editions and will be making her 21st appearance at SW19 at the end of June.

Serena Williams has seven titles in the event, which is two short of Martina Navratilova's record haul of nine in the tournament. The former World No. 1 will be looking to add an eighth trophy to her name this year and equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles in the process.

The 40-year-old's last Major came more than half a decade ago, at the 2017 Australian Open, where she defeated her sister Venus Williams in the final. The American failed at the final hurdle in four more Slams and Serena Williams will be looking to extend her own record of being the oldest woman to win a singles Major.

