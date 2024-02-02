WATCH: Jack Sock beats pickleball's World No. 4 to reach tournament quarterfinals

Former World No. 8 Jack Sock recently defeated pickleball's World No. 4 Connor Garnett on the PPA Pickleball Tour to reach the quarterfinals of the Hyundai Masters tournament in Palm Springs, California.

Sock, who retired after the 2023 US Open, joined the pickleball tour post-retirement and debuted at the PPA North Carolina Open in May 2023.

Recently, he defeated the World No. 4 Connor Garnett 4-11, 11-9, 11-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the Hyundai Masters, Palm Springs, California. In the quarterfinals, the American defeated Jay Devilliers in straight sets to reach the semifinals. However, he eventually lost to Federico Staksrud.

Sock also played in the doubles competition with Collin Shick, but their title challenge ended in the Round of 16 after losing to Riley Newman and Thomas Wilson. He is also scheduled to team up with Catherine Parenteau in the mixed doubles competition.

Before switching to pickleball, Jack Sock had a successful tennis career, especially in doubles. He won the Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018, the US Open in 2018, and the ATP Finals in 2018 in doubles. He also won the US Open in 2011 in mixed doubles. Sock also has two Olympic medals to his name, having won the gold in mixed doubles and bronze in doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Jack Sock and Eugenie Bouchard join the list of tennis players who switched to pickleball

Jack Sock, Eugenie Bouchard, Kaitlyn Christian, Sam Querry, and Donald Young all have one thing in common. They all switched their tennis rackets for paddles when they joined the PPA Pickleball Tour.

Sock shocked the tennis world when he retired from tennis at the age of 30 to join the PPA Pickleball Tour. He had a fairytale start to his pickleball career by winning a title on his debut. The American clinched the mixed doubles title with Anna Leigh Walters at the PPA North Carolina Open in May 2023.

On the other hand, Bouchard had a tough start to her career as she lost her first three matches in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles at the Hyundai Masters. However, she was positive, having won a few points. She expects herself to be more competitive in the next tournaments after getting more practice and playing more matches.

Sam Querry, former World No. 11, also had a tough time transitioning to a new sport as he also lost in the play-in round at the Hyundai Masters.