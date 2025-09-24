WATCH: Jannik Sinner, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka and other stars have a blast together during Nike event ahead of China Open

Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, and other tennis players were seen having the time of their lives together at the Nike event in Beijing. All the players are currently gearing up for their matches at the China Open.Sinner was last seen on the court during the US Open finals, where he ended up with a runner-up trophy following his defeat against Carlos Alcaraz. Similarly, Osaka has also been away from the court after the US Open due to an injury, and Raducanu's latest tournament was the Korea Open, where she couldn't progress further than the Round of 16.Currently, all the players are amped up for their appearance at the China Open; however, before that, they attended the Nike event, where they participated in the 'Just do it challenge' in Beijing. Along with the aforementioned players, other players, including Qinwen Zheng, Amanda Anisimova, and Karen Khachanov, also participated in Nike's challenge.Videos and pictures of them enjoying their company at the event are making rounds all over the internet. One of the users on X shared a video of them enjoying on the court with a tweet that read:&quot;Jannik &amp; Karen having a fun time while Naomi looking unethusiastic😂&quot;Multiple pictures of Sinner and Raducanu on the court also went viral from the Nike event.Jannik Sinner opened up about his preparation for the China Open Jannik Sinner is gearing up to compete at the first round of the China Open, where he will be squaring off against Marin Cilic on September 24, 2025. Ahead of this campaign, the Italian sat for a conversation with the Tennis Head, where he opened up about his fitness as he heads to play his first match after the US Open.Revealing that he is in good shape and well rested, he said that he is prepared to play some 'good tennis.'&quot;Yeah, I mean, it’s again great to be back in a tournament. After the US Open, the body’s in good shape. Mind also. Had some good time off after US Open. Yeah, we are preparing ourselves in the best possible way. Of course, first round is never easy in any tournament. So let’s see what I can do tomorrow. But in everything, I’m very happy to be back again. Hopefully to play some good tennis,&quot; said Jannik Sinner.He further added:&quot;But we try to prepare ourselves in the best possible way. Obviously, I’m very [much] looking forward to playing again here in China, and we’ll see how it goes.&quot;Jannik Sinner lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open finals, after the latter dominated their clash with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win.