From his gracious gesture for Coco Gauff to watching Elena Rybakina practice: Jannik Sinner bonds with WTA stars at China Open

Jannik Sinner recently bonded with several WTA stars including Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina in Beijing in the buildup to the 2025 China Open. The combined ATP 500 and WTA 1000 event will mark Sinner's first competitive outing since his heartbreaking loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final of this year's US Open.One video surfaced on social media, which showed Sinner acting like a true gentleman as he spent time with Gauff and several ball kids. The moment saw the Italian about to enter the stands to interact with the kids, but as soon as he noticed the American about to do the same, he moved aside and urged the latter to go first.In a separate video, Jannik Sinner sat courtside and calmly observed Elena Rybakina practicing at the China National Tennis Center in Beijing, the host venue of the China Open. Umberto Ferrara, the Italian's fitness coach, sat beside him as the WTA star practiced her forehands.Last but not least, Sinner was captured on video training in the players' gym at the China National Tennis Center with WTA home favorite Zheng Qinwen. Zheng underwent elbow surgery in July and hasn't featured in competitive action since her shocking women's singles first-round loss at this year's Wimbledon Championships.Earlier, cameras caught Sinner sharing an all-smiles moment with former WTA No. 1 and four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka.Jannik Sinner aiming for second China Open title; Italian finished as runner-up in 2024 after thrilling final clash against Carlos AlcarazJannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) pose with their men's singles runner-up and winner's trophies respectively at the 2024 China Open (Source: Getty)Jannik Sinner tasted glory at the China Open for the first time in his career two years ago. On that occasion, the Italian downed Daniil Medvedev in a tight final, edging the Russian 7-6(2), 7-6(2).Last year, Sinner reached the final again. This time, he locked horns with Carlos Alcaraz for the men's singles title in Beijing. The Italian won the first set 7-6(6), but the Spaniard took the next two sets 6-4, 7-6(3). It was a thrilling contest, with both players producing some special moments. After the match, Sinner told the official ATP Tour website:&quot;We both tried to win. We tried to concentrate on every point. Having a great attitude on the court, that makes it happen that it's a very interesting match always.&quot;The Italian once again fell to the Spaniard in their most recent meeting in the men's singles final at the 2025 US Open. The result led to Alcaraz reclaiming the World No. 1 spot from Sinner, who now occupies second position in the ATP Tour's singles rankings.