WATCH: Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka all smiles as they spend time together in heartwarming scenes at China Open

Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka are both gearing up for the upcoming China Open. As the former World No.1s hunt for their second title at the event, the duo were recently spotted spending some time together in Beijing.Both Sinner and Osaka were last seen in action at the US Open. The Italian led an incredible campaign at the year's last Grand Slam event, downing the likes of Alexander Bublik, Lorenzo Musetti, and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the finals. However, he was outdone in the finals by long-time rival Carlos Alcaraz. On the other hand, the US Open marked the continuation of a burgeoning comeback for Osaka. The Japanese tennis star made it to the semifinals of the tournament with wins over World No.3 Coco Gauff, and 11th seed Karolina Muchova. She was ousted in the semis by Amanda Anisimova.Now, Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka have arrived in Beijing to compete at the China Open. As the two tennis stars prepare for the upcoming tournament, they were spotted spending some time together as they took a walk around the venue. In the video, the two Grand Slam champions can be seen smiling and talking as they enjoy each other's company. Watch the video below:Earlier this year, Sinner and Osaka bonded with each other prior to the US Open, as they indulged in a game of table-tennis together at the Baccarat Hotel.Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka face packed draws at China OpenJannik Sinner at the 2024 China Open (Image Source: Getty)The China Open promises some exciting action for tennis enthusiasts. The ATP version is scheduled to take place between September 25 and October 1, while the WTA tournament will be held between September 24 and October 5. Both tournaments will take place at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.For the ATP 500 event, Jannik Sinner will face some tough competition. The Italian first clinched the China Open title in 2023, but was denied a second consecutive victory by Carlos Alcaraz last year. With the Spaniard forgoing the event this time around, Sinner’s primary competition will include Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, and Lorenzo Musetti amongst others.Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka will also have her work cut out for her at the China Open. The Japanese tennis star claimed her maiden triumph at the WTA 1000 event in 2019 but has struggled to mirror that result since. This time around the Grand Slam champion has a difficult draw in front of her, with a potential clash against Jessica Pegula awaiting her in the fourth round.