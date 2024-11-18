WATCH: Jannik Sinner pleasantly surprised as he is shown his nativity figurines making waves in Naples' iconic shopping destination ahead of Christmas

Jannik Sinner was left pleasantly surprised after it was revealed to him that his nativity figurines were getting popular in one of the most popular shopping destinations in Naples. The Italian's all-smiles reaction came in the aftermath of his title triumph at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals.

2024 saw Jannik Sinner become a dominant force in men's tennis. The Italian became the World No. 1 earlier this year, and his remarkable consistency throughout the season has resulted in eight titles, including the Australian Open, the US Open, three Masters 1000s, and now, the Nitto ATP Finals.

Sinner's latest triumph saw him dispatch Taylor Fritz in the final of the prestigious year-end event 6-4, 6-4, a repeat of the scoreline from the pair's match in the tournament's Round Robin phase. After the match, Jannik Sinner sat down for an interaction with Nove, a Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Italian entertainment channel on cable television.

During the interaction, he was informed about his nativity figurines making waves in Naples' Via San Gregorio Armeno. The shopping destination in the heart of the iconic city is known for its handicrafts. Nativity figurines become particularly popular ahead of Christmas.

Watch Jannik Sinner's reaction to the news below:

An X (formerly Twitter) user later posted two separate images featuring two different nativity figurines of the World No. 1.

Sinner's Nitto ATP Finals title triumph was a first for Italian men's tennis. The reigning Australian Open and US Open champion also achieved some other noteworthy milestones with his latest success in Turin.

Jannik Sinner did not drop a set at Nitto ATP Finals 2024; first player to achieve the feat since 1986

Jannik Sinner celebrates with the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals trophy (Source: Getty)

The 2024 Nitto ATP Finals marked the first time since 1986 that the event got a winner who did not drop a single set on his way to the title. In 1986, Ivan Lendl achieved the feat after breezing past the likes of Yannick Noah, Stefan Edberg, Andres Gomez, Mats Wilander, and Boris Becker.

This year, Jannik Sinner did it by coming out on top against Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and then Fritz again in the final. Another milestone achieved by the Italian with his Nitto ATP Finals title triumph is that he became the youngest player (23 years and 93 days old) to win both hardcourt Majors and the year-end event in the same season.

The record was previously held by the now-retired Roger Federer (23 years and 105 days old).

