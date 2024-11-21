WATCH: Jannik Sinner ranks Rafael Nadal's iconic fist pumps, from maiden French Open to unforgettable Australian Open 2022 triumph

Jannik Sinner recently ranked Rafael Nadal's iconic fist-pumping celebrations on a scale of one-10. The Italian assessed Nadal's fist pumps ranging from his first French Open title win in 2005 to his triumph at the 2022 Australian Open.

Following his participation in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, Nadal bid farewell to tennis. His final match was against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandshulp, which he lost 6-4,6-4.

In light of his retirement, the Tennis Channel shared a lighthearted video featuring Sinner, who was asked to rank the Spaniard's iconic fist-pump celebrations. Sinner was presented with various images and asked to rate them on a scale of 1-10.

Sinner ranked Nadal's celebration from the 2024 Paris Olympics as number one. The former World No.1 reached the second round in the singles but was defeated by eventual gold medalist Novak Djokovic.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's fist pump from his 2019 US Open campaign was ranked second by Jannik Sinner, while a picture from the 2012 Australian Open found itself ranked third.

The fourth- and fifth-ranked fist-pumping celebrations were from the 2017 Australian Open and the 2007 French Open, respectively. In 2017, Rafael Nadal was the runner-up at the Australian Open, losing to Roger Federer in the final. In 2007, as the two-time defending champion at Roland Garros, he defeated Federer in the final to secure the title.

Jannik Sinner ranked Rafael Nadal's fist pump celebrations from his 2022 Australian Open win, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final, as the sixth best. Next on the list was the Spaniard's fist pump from his 2010 Monte-Carlo Masters victory.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's fist pump from the 2005 French Open, where he defeated Mariano Puerta to claim his first Grand Slam title, was ranked eighth by Sinner.

Jannik Sinner ranked Nadal's fist pump from his 2022 French Open triumph as the ninth-best, and his celebration from the 2003 Wimbledon Championships as the tenth. The Spaniard made his Grand Slam main draw debut at Wimbledon in 2003. He reached the third round in the tournament before being defeated by Paradorn Srichaphan.

Rafael Nadal's final Grand Slam title win was at 2022 French Open

French Open 2022 [Source: Getty]

Rafael Nadal won his last Grand Slam title at the 2022 French Open. He was seeded fifth in the tournament and kicked off his campaign by defeating Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. He then triumphed over wildcard Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round.

The Spaniard went on to defeat 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the former World No.1 outplayed defending champion and top seed Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4). He then secured his spot in the final after his semifinal opponent, third seed Alexander Zverev, retired from their match due to an injury.

In the final, Rafael Nadal faced Casper Ruud, defeating him 6–3, 6–3, 6–0 to win the 2022 French Open. This was his 14th title at Roland Garros, and his 22nd and final Grand Slam title.

