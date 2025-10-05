  • home icon
  WATCH: Jannik Sinner's dumbfounded first reaction to Alexander Zverev's controversial take on court speeds favoring him & Carlos Alcaraz

WATCH: Jannik Sinner's dumbfounded first reaction to Alexander Zverev's controversial take on court speeds favoring him & Carlos Alcaraz

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 05, 2025 02:12 GMT
Jannik Sinner (left), Alexander Zverev (top right), Carlos Alcaraz (bottom right), Sources: Getty
Jannik Sinner (left), Alexander Zverev (top right), Carlos Alcaraz (bottom right), Sources: Getty

Jannik Sinner was left dumbfounded after he was made aware of Alexander Zverev's controversial claim of tournament directors making court speeds the same across different surfaces to favor the Italian and Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 2 went on to explain that neither he nor Alcaraz are responsible for the court speeds.

At the ongoing 2025 Shanghai Masters, ATP No. 3 Zverev controversially said after winning his second-round clash against Valentin Royer:

"I hate when (court speeds are) the same. And I know that the tournament directors are going towards that direction because obviously they want Jannik (Sinner) and Carlos (Alcaraz) to do well every tournament...we always had different surfaces -- you couldn't play the same tennis the same way on a grass court, hard court and a clay court. Nowadays you can play almost the same way on every surface."
Later, after Jannik Sinner won his own second-round outing in Shanghai against Daniel Altmaier, the Italian came to know about Alexander Zverev's claim during a post-match interview. Clearly taken aback by what he heard, the former No. 1 and four-time Major champion asked the interviewer to repeat what the German said. Watch the Italian's reaction below:

"Carlos Alcaraz and I try to adapt ourselves" - Jannik Sinner refutes Alexander Zverev's 'court speed' allegations

Jannik Sinner during a press conference at the 2025 China Open (Source: Getty)
Jannik Sinner during a press conference at the 2025 China Open (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner took a brief moment to digest Alexander Zverev's claim before going on to share his thoughts on the same. The Italian defended himself and reigning No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, saying that the pair isn't at all responsible for court speeds spanning various tournaments. According to the 24-year-old, both he and the Spaniard have to continuously adapt to varying conditions across different events.

"You know, me and Carlos, we don't make the courts. It's not our decision. We try to adapt ourself in every situation. I feel like still every week is a bit different. I've played some great tennis even when it was faster courts. But I'm not making the courts, you know, so I just try to adapt and play my best tennis I can, and that's it," Sinner said.
While Sinner and Zverev are both competing at the Shanghai Masters, Alcaraz pulled out from the ATP Masters 1000 event in China's biggest city citing physical issues. The Spaniard had notably sustained an ankle injury during his title-winning run at the Japan Open in Tokyo before Shanghai.

Sinner is the defending champion in Shanghai, having defeated Novak Djokovic in last year's final.

