WATCH: Jannik Sinner's team forced to pay the price after Italian loses to Aryna Sabalenka in fun Wimbledon challenge

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka participated in a joint training session ahead of Wimbledon. Both the World No. 1s have played one grass court event after the French Open and will now compete directly at the Grand Slam event next week.

Sinner and Sabalenka, the current World No. 1s in men's and women's tennis respectively, recently brought some light-hearted energy to the grass court season. They participated in a fun challenge ahead of Wimbledon.

In a friendly contest during a joint practice session, the two stars faced off in a game where the objective was to hit a ball tube placed on each side of the court. Trading shots in a rally, both players showed off their precision.

After several exchanges, it was Sabalenka who landed the winning shot, striking the tube on Sinner's side cleanly. Her success meant the Italian's team had to face the agreed-upon punishment—dropping to the grass for a set of push-ups.

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka both reached the French Open final but finished runners-up to the World No. 2s, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff, respectively. They began their grass court season a few days later. Sinner was ousted in the early rounds by eventual Halle winner Alexander Bublik, while Sabalenka was beaten by eventual Berlin winner Marketa Vondrousova.

A look at Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner's 2025 season ahead of Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka has been in dominant form this year. She kicked off her 2025 season by winning the Brisbane International, then reached the final of the Australian Open, finishing runner-up to Madison Keys. She paused in Qatar and Dubai before powering to the Indian Wells final and winning the Miami Open title.

On clay, she claimed the Madrid Open, her third title there, beating Coco Gauff in the final. The Belarusian then reached the French Open final, but lost to Gauff in three tight sets. She enters Wimbledon as the World No. 1, bringing confidence and consistency across all surfaces.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner began 2025 on a high note by successfully defending his Australian Open title. He was scheduled to play in Qatar soon after, but accepted a three-month suspension due to a 2024 anti-doping rule violation.

Returning in May, Sinner made an immediate impact at his home tournament, the Italian Open, where he reached the final before finishing runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz. The same storyline repeated at Roland Garros as he lost to Alcaraz in a hard-fought match. Despite the setbacks, Sinner enters Wimbledon as the World No. 1.

