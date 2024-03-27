WATCH: Jannik Sinner tries his hand at wheelchair tennis, hits the court with Alfie Hewett at Miami Open

Jannik Sinner recently tried playing wheelchair tennis as he joined British professional wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett for a practice session at the 2024 Miami Open.

Sinner, a two-time Miami Open finalist, recently secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Miami 1000 tournament by defeating Australian Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 6-3 in just under two hours. This win also helped the Italian to improve his head-to-head record against O’Connell to 1-1.

Meanwhile, Alfie Hewett is currently in Florida for the inaugural wheelchair tennis invitational at the Miami Open. He will be joined by Japan's Shingo Kunieda, Gordon Reid from the UK, and Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez in the Men’s Player Field.

Jannik Sinner, before his match against Christopher O'Connell, was seen trying his hand at wheelchair tennis with Hewett. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) shared a video of Sinner attempting to maneuver his wheelchair while hitting the ball towards Hewett.

Watch the video here:

Jannik Sinner will face Tomas Machac in Miami Open QF

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open

Jannik Sinner kicked off his Miami Open campaign in the second round, after receiving a bye in the first, where he secured a solid victory over compatriot and qualifier Andrea Vavassori with a score of 6-3, 6-4. He then faced a tough challenge against Tallon Griekspoor in the third round but ultimately triumphed with a score of 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

The Italian continued his winning streak by defeating Christopher O’Connell in the following round to secure his place in the quarterfinals of the Miami 1000 tournament.

On the other hand, Tomas Machac began his Miami journey with a convincing 6-4, 6-2 first-round win against American Darwin Blanch. He then caused an upset by defeating Andrey Rublev in the second round with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

The Czech continued his impressive run by defeating Andy Murray in a thrilling match that ended 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5), before securing a victory over Italian Matteo Arnaldi with a score of 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner and Tomas Machac have yet to face each other on the ATP Tour and as a result, their head-to-head record against each other stands at 0-0.

Sinner, who has 19 wins and one loss this season, will be looking to improve to 20-1. He will also aim to win his second ATP Masters 1000 title. He won his first ATP Masters 1000 tournament at the 2023 Canadian Open by defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur in the championship match.