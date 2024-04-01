WATCH: Jannik Sinner trolls moderator with "unforced error" remark for World No. 1 goof up after Italian's Miami Open triumph

Jannik Sinner trolled a journalist during a press conference after his Miami Open final win over Grigor Dimitrov.

After the conclusion of the trophy presentation ceremony, Sinner headed straight for a press conference. During the presser, a journalist asked the Italian what he would consider more important; winning his first Miami Open title after two runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2023 or becoming the new World No. 1.

"Jannik, well done once again. What is more important for you? Your first title in Miami after two finals or being No. 1 in the rankings tomorrow?" the journalist asked Sinner.

Sinner, clearly taken aback by the question, replied:

"No, No. 1?"

The journalist quickly corrected himself and said:

"No. 2, sorry."

A smiling Sinner turned cheeky and trolled the journalist, leaving everyone attending the presser in splits.

"Unforced error," the Italian said to the journalist.

Dimitrov came into the final in red-hot form, having defeated ATP top 10 stars Hubert Hurkacz, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev on his way to the last hurdle in Miami. However, he was no match for Sinner, who produced another scintillating display to clinch his third title of the season. The Italian swept aside the Bulgarian 6-3, 6-1.

In doing so, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian tennis player in history to become World No. 2. The Italian has replaced rival Carlos Alcaraz, with the Spaniard's ranking slipping to World No. 3.

Jannik Sinner says he misses spending time with his parents

Jannik Sinner holding the 2024 Miami Open trophy

Sinner's father Johann and mother Siglinde worked at a ski lodge in Italy's South Tyrol region, which played a key role in fueling the Italian's passion for skiing during his childhood. Both of them have mostly shied away from attending the reigning Australian Open champion's matches.

However, Johann did turn up at this year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where Sinner reached the semifinals before being ousted by Alcaraz.

Following his Miami Open triumph, Jannik Sinner was asked if his parents plan on attending more of his matches in the future. The Italian said that his parents have a 'good life' back home and also have to look after his grandparents.

"They won't travel much, at least until now. I know them, so I also have grandma and grandpa, which they have a certain age now which they want to stay close to. We have the family at that home. They live in a beautiful place, so they have a good life there," Sinner said.

The Miami Open champion also said that he misses spending time with his parents, having left home when he was around 13-14 years old.

"For sure I miss personally a little bit the time with my parents, because I left home when I was 13, 14. So I haven't had so much time with them. Hopefully I can make this up in the future, but, I mean, for me it's more important if they are happy. I know I'm happy. If I'm happy, they're happy. It's all good," Sinner added.

Jannik Sinner is set to feature at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters next, which will mark the beginning of this year's clay season.