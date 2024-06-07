WATCH: Jasmine Paolini beams with joy after stunning Mirra Andreeva on match point to reach maiden Grand Slam final at French Open

Jasmine Paolini couldn't hide the joy on her face when she won her match point in dominating fashion to see off Mirra Andreeva in their semifinal match of the 2024 French Open. The Italian has reached her maiden Grand Slam final and will face two-time defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek.

Paolini has been having the best season of her career this year. The Italian reached the fourth round of a Major for the first time at the Australian Open and followed it up with her first WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She also won her first WTA 1000 title in doubles at the Italian Open alongside Sara Errani.

The 28-year-old kicked off her campaign at the Paris Major with a straight-set win over Daria Saville and followed it up with a win against Hailey Baptiste in a similar fashion. She won a topsy-turvy three-setter against Bianca Andreescu and came back from a set down to defeat Elina Avanesyan.

Paolini stunned fourth seed Elena Rybakina in yet another three-set thriller and reached the semifinals where she faced Mirra Andreeva. The Italian comfortably saw off the Russian 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 13 minutes to reach the first Grand Slam final of her career.

Jasmine Paolini had a huge smile on her face after hitting a forehand winner on match point and raised her hands to celebrate. The Italian was visibly emotional after winning the match as she shook the Russian's hand and later thanked the crowd for their support.

"I'm happy that I could dream this moment - Jasmine Paolini gets emotional after reaching French Open final

During her on-court interview, an emotional Jasmine Paolini expressed how dreaming was the most important thing one can do in tennis and also in life as she urged everyone to do it. The Italian then mentioned how happy she was to have dreamt of the moment she was experiencing and admitted that she didn't know what else to say as she was emotional.

“Dream, to dream it's I think the most important thing in sport and in life. So, yeah I'm happy that I could dream this moment and yeah, I don't know what to say, I'm so emotional”

Three-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek stands between Jasmine Paolini and the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup. Victory for the 28-year-old will see her become the first Italian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Flavia Pennetta at the 2015 US Open.