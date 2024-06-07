WATCH: Jasmine Paolini in stitches over doubles partner Sara Errani's song choice as she shows off her dance moves to celebrate French Open SF win

Jasmine Paolini laughed hysterically at doubles partner Sara Errani's choice of song to celebrate the former's dominant 6-3, 6-1 French Open semifinal win over Mirra Andreeva on Thursday, June 6. However, Paolini didn't shy away from shaking a leg moments later, after sharing a warm embrace with Errani.

The Italian is also in contention for the women's doubles title, having reached the semifinals. In the semis, Paolini and Errani are slated to face the duo of Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Marta Kostyuk. If the 11th-seeded all-Italian duo make it through to the final, they will face either Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide, or Katerina Siniakova and Coco Gauff.

Watch the video of Paolini and Errani celebrating the former's women's singles semifinal victory below:

Against Andreeva, who had ousted World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals, Paolini continued in the same rich vein of form that saw her reach her maiden Grand Slam semifinals. The 28-year-old Italian's crafty style of play proved too problematic for Andreeva to deal with, with the Russian's confidence taking a hammering.

The 17-year-old still managed to give a good account of herself in the first set, despite losing it 3-6. However, in the second set, it was all Paolini, as Andreeva's errors mounted.

As the set headed towards its seemingly inevitable conclusion, the youngster appeared to be in tears, but on the other end of the court, the Italian's clinical play continued until the job was done. Paolini wrapped up the set 6-1, sealing her place in her maiden Grand Slam final.

"Jasmine Paolini is such a great player" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs

Jasmine Paolini in action at the 2024 French Open

Following Paolini's remarkable quarterfinal win over World No. 4 Rybakina, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs heaped praise on the Italian. Stubbs took to X to congratulate her for the victory against Rybakina and mentioned how Paolini was one of her favorite players on the WTA Tour.

"Omg i am SO happy for Jasmine Paolini! She’s literally one of my favorite players and has been for ever! I have said it on my podcast so many times & i have told it to her face so many times. She’s such a great player and ALWAYS & i mean ALWAYS in a good mood! Congrats kiddo," Stubbs wrote.

Paolini will contest the final against two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday, June 8. Swiatek is the undisputed favorite going into the final given her record at Roland Garros, where she has won 34 matches out of 36 played, a record previously held only by the legendary Chris Evert.

However, it would be unwise to count Paolini out, as she proved that she can stand up to the best in the world during her quarterfinals encounter against Elena Rybakina.