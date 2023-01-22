Watch: Jelena Ostapenko makes chair umpire laugh after confessing her lack of belief in electronic line calling used at Australian Open

Jelena Ostapenko gave a vote of no confidence to the electronic line calling system that's in use at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Melbourne Major became the first Grand Slam to implement the live electronic line calling technology in 2021, getting rid of all the on-court line judges on every court since then.

On Sunday (January 22), Ostapenko booked her place in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open with a straight-sets win against Coco Gauff.

In her post-match on-court interview, when asked about her thoughts on the system, the Latvian, with a laugh, expressed doubt in the system — which even made chair umpire James Keothavong break his poker face and crack up.

“In the system? To be honest, no!” Ostapenko said.

Elaborating on looking at her player's box every time a call went against her, Ostapenko said:

“Honestly, this live electronic system which is like not the hawk eye, another one, I don't know. Sometimes it feels like it makes some mistakes but I don't know. Obviously, of course. So we have to play. And yeah, sometimes I look at my team because sometimes I know I'm wrong, but I feel like some balls are pretty close when I look at my team.”

She added:

“So I wanted them to ask like what they think about the call. Sometimes it's like one centimeter out, which is like, wow, but in the deciding moments I think it went in and that's the most important.”

Jelena Ostapenko downs Coco Gauff, sets up quarterfinal clash with Elena Rybakina at Australian Open 2023

Elena Rybakina awaits Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open.

Jelena Ostapenko came into the fourth round match against Coco Gauff on the back of wins against Dayana Yastremska (6-4, 6-2), Anna Bondar (7-6(5), 5-7, 6-0) and Kateryna Baindl (6-3, 6-0).

While teenager Gauff was expected to be her sternest test yet, the Latvian dominated proceedings from the start and gave Gauff no chance of getting into a rhythm. She overpowered Gauff, needing just an hour and 33 minutes to win 7-5 6-3 against the seventh seed at the Margaret Court Arena.

This is the furthest Ostapenko has progressed in Melbourne in her career. She is also through to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since Wimbledon 2018 on the back of her first win over a Top 10 player at a Major in three years.

The 25-year-old dominated the proceedings from the start by taking charge of the contest from the baseline. She hit 30 winners against 27 unforced errors and converted all three break points, while saving seven of eight. Elena Rybakina, who shocked top seed Iga Swiatek, now stands between Jelena Ostapenko and a place in the semifinals.

