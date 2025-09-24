WATCH: Jessica Pegula, the daughter of billionaires, reacts to her 'big rich woman' nickname in China ahead of Beijing campaign

Jessica Pegula was recently given a Chinese nickname by fans amid her participation at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals representing Team USA. The American though, wasn't aware of the nickname's meaning initially, but in the buildup to the China Open, the locals let her know what it actually means.Pegula played a starring role for Team USA at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, China. The American contingent reached the final, but ultimately lost to Italy. Amid Team USA's run to the final of the international women's team tennis tournament, fans in Shenzhen gave the 31-year-old the nickname 'Dà Fù'.More recently, as she was signing autographs on pictures of herself ahead of the China Open in Beijing, Jessica Pegula was told that 'Dà Fù' translates to 'big rich woman' in English. Watch the hilarious moment unfold below:Pegula learning her chinese nick name byu/Chong181920 intennisPegula, the daughter of multibillionaire Terry Pegula, has often been teased over the years for being from a wealthy family. She has also faced criticism at times from people who feel that her successful career in tennis has had a lot to do with her affluent background. The American has also been labeled &quot;the world's richest tennis player&quot; on multiple instances, particularly by British tabloids.&quot;It would be nice if people didn't say that&quot; - Jessica Pegula made feelings known on 'richest player' tag two years agoJessica Pegula (Source: Getty)After Jessica Pegula reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships for the first time in her career back at the grasscourt Major's 2023 edition, she was asked at a press conference about her feelings on being frequently referred to as the 'world's richest tennis player' by British media. Through her answer, Pegula said that she would ideally prefer not to be known by that tag.&quot;Yeah, I mean, people say that. I personally don't have that money. It's probably my dad or my parents. I don't know why that kind of stuck. I mean, I understand, though. My family obviously is pretty well-known back in America. Yeah, I mean, it is what it is… It doesn't really bother me. It would be nice if people didn't say that. But do I really care? I mean, not really. It is what is,&quot; Pegula answered.At the 2025 China Open, Jessica Pegula is the No. 5 seed in the women's singles main draw. The American has received a first-round bye, and will get her campaign started at the WTA 1000 tournament with a second-round clash against either Ajla Tomljanovic or Yuliia Starodubtseva.