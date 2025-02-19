WATCH: Jessica Pegula lets out eerie scream, smashes racket in frustration during shock exit to Linda Noskova at Dubai Tennis Championships

Jessica Pegula lost her cool in the second set of her match against Linda Noskova, smashing her racket against the hard court surface. The pair were vying for a quarterfinal place in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, and Pegula's angry outburst happened at a point in the match when she was most under pressure.

Pegula had lost the first set 6-3 and was searching for a way back into the match at 2-2 and 30-30 when she allowed a forehand to stray out of bounds, her second unforced error in the game. Letting out a guttural scream, the American bounced her racket off the ground. She threw her racket away again after the game, when her service return finished at the bottom of the net.

Watch the clip of the incident below:

Pegula managed to recover well in the second set, taking it to a tie-break, where she had two set points but was unable to convert them. Noskova thus reached her maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal, where she will face either top seed Aryna Sabalenka or Clara Tauson.

Jessica Pegula has had a decent start to 2025 despite her difficulties in Dubai

Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Pegula was coming off a quarterfinal appearance in Qatar, where she lost out to the giant-killing Ekaterina Alexandrova, and a highly creditable run in Adelaide, where she reached the final and took Madison Keys the long-distance, narrowly losing 3-6, 6-4, 1-6. Keys, of course, went on to pocket the Australian Open title a few weeks later.

20-year-old Novoska's route to the Dubai quarterfinal has seen her play solid tennis, despite her early exit at the Australian Open at the hands of Dane Clara Tauson. The Czech performed well to extend World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in Qatar, losing on three sets 7-6 (1), 4-6, 4-6 in the last 16, and she lost to American Ashlyn Krueger in the semifinal in Abu Dhabi.

Pegula will come again. The 30-year-old is an established player on the circuit, having reached World No. 3 in 2022, and No. 1 in doubles. She's a Major singles finalist, losing out to Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open in 2024, and partnered compatriot Coco Gauff in the 2022 French Open doubles final. She's won six WTA titles, including three WTA 1000 events.

