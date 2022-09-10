Watch: Juan Martin del Potro consoles Frances Tiafoe with a warm hug after heartbreaking loss to Carlos Alcaraz in US Open SF

Frances Tiafoe's fairytale run at the US Open ended on Friday at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz. The young Spaniard advanced to his maiden Grand Slam final with a 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 defeat of the American in the semifinals on Friday.

After the match, Tiafoe received praise for his performance and heartfelt sympathies for the defeat from around the world, with 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to console him with a big hug and some words of encouragement.

Del Potro posted a video of their meeting on social media

"Hugs, I love you, @FTiafoe, @usopen," he captioned the post.

The two can be seen having a long conversation, ending with a warm hug and laughter.

"Craziest two weeks of my life, stuff you dream about doing" - Frances Tiafoe on his 2022 US Open run

Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2022 US Open.

Speaking about his run at the US Open, Frances Tiafoe remarked in his post-match press conference that it had been the "craziest two weeks" of his life and that making it to the fourth round three times in a row was a "good accomplishment."

"I haven't even let it soak in yet, honestly, but craziest two weeks of my life," Tiafoe said, adding, "Craziest two weeks of my life. Stuff you dream about doing. Fell a little short. But, you know, I mean, getting to the fourth round three years in a row, that's already a good accomplishment."

@FTiafoe | #USOpen What a run for Frances Tiafoe➤ First Black American man to reach semifinals since Arthur Ashe➤ First man to win 8 tiebreakers in a single US Open since 1970➤ Last American standing What a run for Frances Tiafoe 🙌➤ First Black American man to reach semifinals since Arthur Ashe➤ First man to win 8 tiebreakers in a single US Open since 1970➤ Last American standing@FTiafoe | #USOpen https://t.co/3SOSuqV8Fm

Additionally, he highlighted the fact that he was the only player to defeat Rafael Nadal in a Grand Slam match this year and confessed that he needed more time to process it before he could fully express his feelings.

"Beating Rafa, being the only player to beat Rafa in a slam this year, the year he's had. Him being in the race to be No. 1 in the world, shut that down, Crazy two weeks. I really need to soak it in to give you an answer," Frances Tiafoe added.

While disappointed with his defeat, the 24-year-old was gracious enough to congratulate Alcaraz and state that "tennis won" on the night.

"The tennis definitely matched the hype of the match. Unbelievable shot-making, gets, extending points, crazy shots, I mean, at crazy times. I was getting riled up. People love to see that guy play, so they were getting behind him, too. Obviously I would have loved to win tonight, but I think tennis won tonight," he said.

