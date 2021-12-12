WATCH: Juan Martin del Potro hits the practice court, eyes comeback in 2022

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro has begun training again. The Argentine player was recently spotted practicing on a clay court where he looked to be in great touch.

Juan Martin del Potro has not played a professional tennis match for more than two years now. He last played at the 2019 Queen's Club Championships where he, unfortunately, injured his knee. Since then, the Argentinian has undergone four knee surgeries and hasn't recovered completely yet.

However, there is some great news for del Potro fans. Renowned for breaking Roger Federer's winning streak in the finals of the 2009 US Open, del Potro can be seen in a recent video hitting a couple of powerful forehands.

Along with his strong forehand, del Potro can also be seen practicing his backhand and fans were delighted as they got to witness the former World No. 3 in action after a very long time.

Juan Martin del Potro on court

Juan Martin del Potro looks determined to return to the court in the upcoming season

Juan Martin del Potro is quite active on Instagram and regularly posts about his daily training and practice sessions. Based on his recent posts, it is evident that the Argentinian is working extremely hard to make a comeback to the sport.

Juan Martin del Potro at Roland Garros 2019

In one of his Instagram posts, del Potro can be seen hitting a perfect forehand. It looks as if he has nearly recovered from his knee injury and it is only a matter of time before we see him on court again.

"Tennis Afternoon," del Potro captioned the post (translated via Google Translate).

In another post, the Argentinian can be seen working out.

"Thursday gym," wrote del Potro (translated via Google Translate).

Despite looking fit, Juan Martin del Potro's return to the ATP Tour has not been confirmed. However, fans have high expectations and are hopeful he will make a comeback in 2022. Currently ranked 753 in the world, it will be intriguing to see if del Potro can recapture his old form.

