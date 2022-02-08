Watch: Juan Martin del Potro's heartwarming interaction with ball boy at Argentina Open

Juan Martin del Potro has always been considered one of the nicest players on the ATP tour and he proved it with a heartwarming gesture at the Argentina Open.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a ball boy was seen bringing a ball to del Potro. The former US Open champion, in return, gave the boy two balls, as well as a wrist band, which he placed on the boy's wrist before giving him a high-five.

The Argentine's actions were well-received by the crowd, who broke into loud applause.

Juan Martin del Potro will be making his return to professional tennis at the Argentina Open after being sidelined for three years due to injury, but he has hinted that he could retire after the competition. The Argentine disclosed that his knee continues to trouble him despite multiple operations and that he will have to call time on his career sooner rather than later to live pain free.

"I know that people are expecting me to return to tennis, but this may be more of a farewell than a return... the knee continues to make me live a nightmare," the former World No.3 said during his press conference. "I know the limitations I have physically and we'll see later. Beyond tennis, I seek a quality of life, to live in peace, to no longer have the horrible pain I have in my knee."

"I'm going to play and I can't wait to get on the court on Tuesday. What I'm living for is what I had surgery [for] the last time," del Potro added.

Juan Martin del Potro faces Federico Delbonis in his comeback match at Argentina Open

Juan Martin del Potro will face compatriot Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Argentina Open. Del Potro leads the head-to-head 1-0, having beaten Delbonis 7-6(5), 6-3 at the Indian Wells Masters in 2017.

#ArgOpen2022 ¡Buen día!¿Cómo arrancaron la mañana? ¿Con unos mates? 🧉¿Leyendo algo?Por acá estamos A TOPE porque hoy vuelve ÉL ¡Buen día! 👋🏻¿Cómo arrancaron la mañana? ¿Con unos mates? 🧉¿Leyendo algo? 📚Por acá estamos A TOPE porque hoy vuelve ÉL 🔨🔥#ArgOpen2022 🏆 https://t.co/bMFOfNiwIX

The Argentine has not played a competitive match since 2019 Queen's, where he injured his knee during his win over Denis Shapovalov.

If del Potro beats Delbonis, which is a big ask, he will face either Pablo Andujar or Juan Ignacio Londero for a place in the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

