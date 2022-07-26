Watch: Leylah Fernandez debuts on TikTok, filter makes her dance

Canadian player Leylah Fernandez finally made her debut on short-form video platform TikTok on Monday. In the hilarious video, the 19-year-old can be seen alongside two of her friends, with all of them dancing to a funky tune.

Well, at least at first, it seems like they are dancing. But all they are doing is holding a few poses and letting the app do the rest. Fernandez has applied a filter to the video which gives the impression that the people in it are dancing.

Sharing the clip on her social media, the Canadian implied that she used the filter because she loved to dance but didn't know how to.

"POV when you love to dance but can't," Fernandez wrote on her Instagram story.

The tennis prodigy shared another amusing message, asking fans to follow her for more cringe-worthy content.

"Guess who finally made a TikTok. Follow for more cringe-worthy content," Fernandez wrote.

Leylah Fernandez is recovering from a foot injury

Leylah Fernandez had a Grade 3 stress fracture.

Leylah Fernandez has no one but herself to blame for the severe foot injury that she suffered at the 2022 French Open in May. After experiencing slight pain in her right foot during her third-round match against Belinda Bencic, the 19-year-old chose to ignore it. She played through the pain and won her fourth-round match against Amanda Anisimova too.

By the time the 14th-ranked player stepped on the court for her quarterfinal clash against Martina Trevisan, the injury was aggravated. Fernandez went on to lose the match in three sets and ended her campaign in Paris before finding out that she had a Grade 3 stress fracture. The injury forced her to miss the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Fernandez was scheduled to play an exhibition match against Coco Gauff at the Atlanta Open on July 24, but her medical team advised her against it since her foot needed rest.

During a recent interview with TSN, Fernandez revealed that she initially thought the injury would be temporary, and was heartbroken to learn about the fracture.

“It was hard. The first few days, I was very heartbroken. I was hoping it would just be a sprain or that a nerve that got pinched or a muscle in my foot had something wrong, and it would just be a few weeks, but a stress fracture set us back even more. I was heartbroken because I knew I was close to a semifinal of a Grand Slam and potentially playing against Coco Gauff. That would’ve been a great match," Leylah Fernandez said.

