WATCH: Leylah Fernandez, Petra Kvitova, Belinda Bencic and others play with traditional Mexican toys at Guadalajara Open

During the ongoing Guadalajara Open, Leylah Fernandez, Petra Kvitova, Belinda Bencic, Karolina Pliskova, and Daria Kasatkina had a fun day off the court as they tried their luck at traditional Mexican toys.

The athletes were presented with various uncommon wooden toys and most players spent their time guessing the right way to play the games.

The players started with the recognizable yo-yo toy but had mixed reactions after having a go at it. While Kvitova was able to breeze through, Fernandez admitted that she wasn’t good at it. Kasatkina, meanwhile, explained her strategy.

Kvitova: “(Laughs) At least I have one.”

Fernandez: “I am not a very good.”

Kasatkina: “You have to know when it’s going down, to have to know when to pull it up.”

They further tried to understand the toy “Tablita Magica”. Leylah Fernandez was clueless about the game, whereas Daria Kasatkina and Karolina Pliskova got the hang of it. The Czech player also declared it to be her favorite.

Fernandez: “I’m guessing we just stack it up, right?”

Pliskova: “Ok, this is my favorite (laughs).”

The athletes also played games - Taka Taka and Bolero - but were expectedly unsuccessful in them.

Leylah Fernandez, Petra Kvitova, Belinda Bencic crash out of Guadalajara Open

Belinda Bencic defeated Leylah Fernandez in the first round of the Guadalajara Open.

Belinda Bencic downed Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a tight encounter 7-5, 6-7 (10), 6-3 in the opening round of the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open. The Swiss, however, fell in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the following round.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova, meanwhile, won her first-round clash against Bernarda Pera but was soon handed a 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 defeat by 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

Karolina Pliskova faced a loss to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the opening round, while Daria Kasatkina was outplayed by Anna Kalinskaya 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round.

The semifinals, which are scheduled for Saturday, will feature Victoria Azarenka taking on Jessica Pegula, while Maria Sakkari will face Marie Bouzkova.

Sakkari's victory over Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open held immense significance as the pair were vying for the eighth and final spot in the WTA Finals to be held in Fort Worth, Texas from October 31 -November 7.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Sakkari saves break point in the final game to close out a 61 57 64 win over Veronika Kudermetova.



Sakkari saved 14 of 15 break points on the night to advance to the semifinals.



Will face Bouzkova or Kalinskaya.



Maria Sakkari is going to Texas. Sakkari saves break point in the final game to close out a 61 57 64 win over Veronika Kudermetova. Sakkari saved 14 of 15 break points on the night to advance to the semifinals. Will face Bouzkova or Kalinskaya. #GDLOPENAKRON

Sakkari now joins seven athletes that have already qualified for the season-ending tournament - Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.

