Watch: Little girl who was gifted a racket by Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon practices on court, coach describes the racket in detail

Novak Djokovic took another giant step in his march towards immortality by defeating Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon 2021 final. That gave Djokovic his 20th Grand Slam title, tying him in the all-time leaderboard with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

But Novak Djokovic isn't just winning on the court with his tennis; he is winning with his behavior and generosity too. Immediately after the match on Sunday (just before the trophy presentation ceremony), the Serb ran towards the courtside seats to gift his racket to a little girl who had supported him throughout the match.

Novak Djokovic may not have got the Mason Mount reaction but love his sprint to find the girl to give his racket to pic.twitter.com/x2ggM44buc — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 11, 2021

And now, a video of the little girl playing tennis has emerged on social media. The video also sees the girl's coach Dylan Gee holding the racket with which Novak Djokovic won his sixth title at SW19.

Gee can be heard raving about Djokovic's Head Graphene 360+ Speed Pro racket, while the girl knocks a few balls in the background.

"So, this is a little tennis player at David Lloyd's Finchley tennis club," the coach said of the girl. "And she was given Novak Djokovic's racket yesterday. And I have the racket right here. How amazing is that? Look at this here... what an amazing moment for her. And as you can see she's a quality player too."

Voici la raquette donnée par @DjokerNole a la petite fille lors de la finale de #Wimbledon . Elle joue dans le club de Dylan Gee, à Londres, et il nous montre la raquette Djokovic de plus près.



🎥https://t.co/rBkBa1T0Vw pic.twitter.com/iLy062TK1e — Tennis Legend (@TennisLegende) July 12, 2021

Gee then gets a bit technical as he lists out some of the important attributes of Djokovic's racket.

Novak Djokovic uses natural gut in mains and polyester gut in crosses

The coach says that Novak Djokovic, who uses an 18 x 19 string pattern. The Serb employs natural gut in his mains and polyester gut in his crosses, although Gee struggles to identify the latter.

Gee also points out that "SUN 28.5" is written on the inside of the racket's neck. At the end of the video, the coach appears visibly proud and thrilled at holding the World No. 1's racket, even as his ward continues her practice session.

"I just wanted to talk about what I noticed in the racket, as you can see... strings look like natural gut on the mains going down," Gee said. "The crosses I can't tell honestly, but what a racket! It also has SUN 28.5 written on it. Pretty cool holding Novak's racquet from yesterday."

Depending on their style of play, players on tour use different string patterns. Novak Djokovic, on his part, uses a combination of Babolat VS Team Natural Gut and Luxilon Big Banger Alu Power Rough.

