Lorenzo Musetti hits lineswoman but escapes Novak Djokovic-like disqualification after angry act at French Open

In a controversial moment at the 2025 French Open, Lorenzo Musetti hit the ball straight at a lineswoman during his quarterfinal clash against Frances Tiafoe. But unlike the incident with Novak Djokovic at the US Open several years earlier, the Italian was not handed an immediate disqualification from the tournament.

Ad

Taking on Tiafoe on Tuesday, Musetti took the opening set 6-2. However, he went down a break early in the second set and Tiafoe held his nerves well to avoid getting broken back. The situation appeared to have gotten to the 23-year-old eyeing a first semifinal run at Roland Garros, who kicked a ball at the sideboards in a rare fit of emotion during the set.

While not very powerful, the ball did hit a lineswoman standing on the side of the court.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was very similar to when Djokovic launched a ball in frustration during the 2020 US Open, which resulted in a disqualification from Flushing Meadows in the fourth round. The Serb was docked all ranking points he received from the event, and had to give up his prize money from New York as well.

Ad

The tennis world was quick to draw comparison between the two incidents, with fans wondering why Musetti was not given the same treatment as Djokovic and dumped out of the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Regardless, Tiafoe went on to take the second set 6-4, making things level at one set apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis