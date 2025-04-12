WATCH: Lorenzo Musetti leaves everything behind to hug girlfriend Veronica after reaching 1st Masters final in Monte Carlo

Lorenzo Musetti is enjoying a high point in both his professional and personal life. After securing a spot in the final of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, he celebrated the achievement by sharing a heartfelt moment with his girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri.

Musetti didn’t start the season on a strong note, falling short of expectations at the Australian Open where he had hoped to make a deep run. His struggles continued through Indian Wells and Miami, where he couldn’t gain much momentum. However, he managed to turn things around impressively with his performance in Monte-Carlo.

The Italian started his Monte-Carlo run with a hard-earned win over Yunchaokete Bu and carried that form into victories against Jiri Lehecka, compatriot Matteo Berrettini, and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the semifinals, he was pushed to the limit by eighth seed Alex de Minaur but managed to come through with a 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) win to reach the final.

The most memorable moment came right after Lorenzo Musetti's win over De Minaur. He climbed into the stands without hesitation and embraced his girlfriend Veronica, sharing a heartfelt moment. He then hugged his team, and the group came together for an emotional celebration of his incredible run to his first-ever ATP Masters 1000 final.

Veronica has been a constant pillar of support for Musetti throughout the tournament, cheering him on from the stands. She works as a graphic designer at Sky Sports Italy, and the couple share a son together, named Ludovico.

