WATCH: Maria Sharapova breaks down in tears while unleashing her wrath after shock experience on Hot Ones

Maria Sharapova recently answered a few candid questions on the YouTube talk show 'Hot Ones' while taking on the various hot sauces that have brought many guests to hysterics. The former World No. 1 couldn't keep her composure by the end of the interaction, tearing up by the time she tasted the infamous Da Bomb sauce.

Sharapova is one of the best players in tennis history with five Major titles, an overall tally of 39 triumphs on the WTA Tour, 21 weeks as the World No. 1, and career prize money earnings worth $38.78 million. Having faced several setbacks in her career due to injuries, the Russian hung up her racket following her first-round exit at the 2020 Australian Open.

Since retiring from the sport, Maria Sharapova has focused on her family life and business ventures. That said, the 38-year-old still sets some aside for media appearances. Earlier this week, she appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones - the show where celebrities from various eclectic fields answer vulnerable questions as they down chicken wings dipped in some of the hottest sauces on the planet.

While the five-time Major winner held down the fort while tasting the first seven sauces, the Da Bomb sauce, which scores over 135,000 Scoville Heat Units, seemingly made her tap out as she hilariously broke into tears.

"Yeah. The tears are coming. Oh s**t, wow. Oh my gosh. In my eye," Maria Sharapova said after trying Da Bomb on Hot Ones.

Sharapova soldiered onto the next sauce but before that, she made sure to give props to host Sean Evans for the "vulnerable" experience he had curated.

"I mean, I hate you, but I I'm really loving this. Like, this is as vulnerable as, as it I mean, I usually never have makeup on while I cry, so..." she added.

During the episode, the $180 million-worth star (via Celebrity Net Worth) also took on some interesting tennis-related questions.

Maria Sharapova suffers through hot sauce experience in fun Q&A session: "Are you tricking me while I'm about to pass out?"

When the host asked Maria Sharapova whether she would prefer to team up with a "cherry-picker" or a "poacher" in doubles, the Russian jokingly lashed out at him. She also pondered what kind of tennis slang the term "cherry-picker" was in her response.

"I mean, what the f**k is a cherry-picker? Can I swear on this show? Are you, like, tricking me while I'm about to pass out? I thought we were just talking about a beer. I was like, I just use my hands. I'll say cherry picker. It sounds better," Maria Sharapova said.

The 38-year-old was also opinion that a body serve was more effective than a kick serve.

"A body serve. It just goes straight at you. It's not good. Especially for men," she added.

For those unaware, the five-time Major winner is not the first tennis legend to appear on the Hot Ones talk show. Last July, Serena Williams took on the challenge of getting through the hot sauces, while also giving some hilarious tidbits about her previous tennis career.

