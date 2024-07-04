"'Why did you lose?' Because I sucked" - Serena Williams makes fun of reporters; recalls bizarre press conference questions

Serena Williams recently took on the subject of engaging with the media following her matches. The American believes that questions during press conferences often demand exaggerated answers from the players, who usually want to be as straightforward as possible.

Williams, who turned pro in 1995, was one of the most dominant players in tennis history, winning 23 Major titles and spending 319 weeks as the World No. 1. Naturally, since she was a fixture at the top of the game for so long, the tennis media extensively covered her.

Serena Williams gave her thoughts on the exposure she received following her matches while on the YouTube talk show Hot Ones. The 42-year-old admitted an urgency to simply state things that 'automatically popped into her mind', before illustrating an example to get her point across.

"The things you want to say that automatically pop up in your mind, like, 'Well, you won 6-0, 6-0, how do you think your opponent played?' Well, she played terrible!" Serena Williams claimed when host Sean Evans asked her about the value of post-match press conferences.

"Or else I wouldn't have won, you know? But you can't say that. 'Why did you lose today, Serena?' Well, because I sucked."

During the interaction, Williams was also asked by Evans why she grunted after hitting her groundstrokes. In response, the 23-time Major winner asserted that she was inspired by Monica Seles.

"So I grunt because growing up Iiked this tennis played named Monica Seles and she grunts. She had this really cool grunt. It was like...," the American said while imitating Monica Seles' grunt. "And then it just became natural and then my grunt just became like a..."

Serena Williams on coaching her daughter Olympia: "It also takes a lot of commitment"

Serena Williams celebrates with Olympia after winning 2020 ASB Classic

Serena Williams has been speaking to the media a lot less since hanging up her racquet at the 2022 US Open. The American focuses on her family life and business ventures nowadays. That said, she did sit down for a candid chat with the New York Times last month.

The 23-time Major winner claimed during the above interaction that her six-year-old daughter Olympia was a gifted child in terms of athleticism.

"Olympia is such a bright light, and she's so athletic, to the point where it's just not even humanly possible. Even Venus, she was like, 'That kid has more talent than you and I combined,' and she's not lying," Serena Williams told NYT.

Despite that, Williams was quick to concede hilariously that coaching her would require "a lot of commitment" from her.

"It also takes a lot of commitment from the parent, and that’s why I have so much respect for my mom and my dad," she added. "Because I was like, 'OK, Olympia, we’re going to play tennis every Wednesday.' And now I’m like, 'Ugh.'"

Williams played the final singles match of her illustrious career in front of a roaring crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. She lost 5-7, 6-7-6(4), 1-6 to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open, a tournament she won a joint-Open era record six times.

