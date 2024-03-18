Carlos Alcaraz has ended his title drought since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships by successfully defending his Indian Wells title against Daniil Medvedev, sending tennis fans into a frenzy.

There were doubts about Alcaraz's form in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament due to an ankle injury he sustained during his opening match at the Rio Open just a few weeks ago, causing him to retire hurt. However, the Spaniard brushed aside all concerns with a 7-6(5), 6-1 victory against Medvedev in the summit clash in California.

With this win, the 20-year-old became the first man since Novak Djokovic, who won three in a row from 2014 to 16, to defend his Indian Wells title. He is also the second player to secure more than five Masters titles before turning 21 after his compatriot Rafael Nadal.

Tennis fans have now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement about Carlos Alcaraz's Indian Wells title win. One user wrote about how the media, who had raised doubts over his form, will now come running back to him.

"Of course I knew he would defend it lol, congrats Alcarez...watch the media run back to you now lol," the user wrote.

Another posted:

"Alcaraz's triumph is a storybook tale of resilience and skill! Taking on titans such as Sinner, Medvedev, and Zverev, he carved his way to the title with the grace of a maestro. What a monumental win! Truly, a champion among champions."

One account tweeted:

"5th masters title, 2 slams and he is only 20 years old. The things he does on the court are out of this world yet he has so many haters. They hate the best. Carlitos is the GOAT in making."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

