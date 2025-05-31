WATCH: Mirra Andreeva rocks up at French Open with Nike skirt Zheng Qinwen hesitated to wear because she was 'too shy'

Mirra Andreeva donned a Nike skirt that Zheng Qinwen was hesitant to wear at the 2025 French Open. The Russian was seen rocking her new fit during her third-round women's singles match against Yulia Putintseva, whom she managed to oust in straight sets to advance to the next round of the tournament on Saturday, May 31.

Sponsored by leading sportswear brand Nike, both the players have been seen donning some fun looks in their current Roland-Garros campaign. However, one particular outfit was debuted by Qinwen during her post-match interview with Tennis Channel that caught the attention of interviewer Prakash Amritraj.

When enquired about her new outfit, Qinwen said:

“This outfit is supposed to be for on-court, but I’m too shy to do it! I want to look more normal, and not too ‘fashion’ before I jump in the match! I would say Nike did a really great job! I explained to them the color that I liked, so they designed this outfit for me with a long skirt.”

However, the very next day, Andreeva was seen walking out onto the coveted Court Suzanne Lenglen, wearing the same blood-red pleated skirt, which had a tie-up mechanism that allowed her to remove it and unveil her playing kit on the ground.

Mirra Andreeva has advanced to the top 16 and is set to take on World No. 17, Daria Kasatkina, in her upcoming clash on Monday.

Mirra Andreeva on her third round win at the 2025 French Open

Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva sailed past her Kazakh opponent, Yulia Putintseva with a 6-3, 6-1 win and maintained her dominance on the court by advancing to the next round without dropping a set.

At the post-match on-court interview, she explained how she was able to ease herself and gain control as the match progressed.

"I felt a little nervous before the match, but overall, throughout I felt like I could do whatever I want on the court. Like, you know, I felt free. I’m happy that with every match I play, I feel better and better. I think that this is a good thing,” said the 18-year-old.

Andreeva also said that a 'lucky charm' was in her favor as she was gifted a keepsake by a little girl who was with her when she walked onto the court, which she believes helped her win the match.

“When I was walking on court, a little girl that was with me put it on my bench. I think it was kind of a lucky charm," she said.

Andreeva is now in the fourth round of Roland Garros for the second straight year and will hope for a breakthrough from her 2024 semifinal run.

