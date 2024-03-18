Former World No. 27 Monica Puig recently completed the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Rico race in 5 hours and 42 minutes.

The result enabled the 2016 Olympic gold medallist to earn a good shot to qualify for the final series to be held in Taupo New Zealand.

As a tennis player, Puig made an admirable debut in the early 2010s, notably making it to the finals of the Australian and French Open at the junior level. More success followed in the subsequent years with the biggest triumph of her career being in the Rio Olympics, where she won the Olympic Gold in the women's singles event, being the first athlete from her country to do so.

Puig retired from international tennis in 2022. Since then, she has taken an avid interest in marathon running. Soon, she shifted her focus to triathlon meets and finished her first event in Augusta in 6 hours 41 minutes.

As per Kumnegermedia, Puig had her intentions set before the event in Puerto Rico.

“In at least five hours and 45 minutes," Monica Puig said, referring to her time goal for the event.

Puig overcame tough conditions, which involved high temperatures and strong winds, to finish the race well within her set goals with a timing of 5 hours 42 minutes along with her husband Nathan Rickitt, who completed the event in 5 hours 52 mins.

Reacting to her performance, the former tennis star said she pushed herself to the limit.

“It’s very exciting because obviously I pushed myself to the maximum, but really, when I found my way to mile number three, like that’s when I hit a rhythm and I felt perfect and I let myself be carried away by the public, which is the most important thing, and I achieved the goal. I’m super excited,” Monica Puig said.

6 marathons are the goal for Monica Puig

When she embarked on the journey of long-distance running, Puig committed to running at least 6 marathon events.

She began by participating in the Boston Marathon back in 2023. Puig had to clear the stipulation of completing a marathon in under 3 hours 30 minutes to qualify for the event.

Puig has the Tokyo and the Berlin Marathons penciled down for the 2024 calendar. She ran her fourth race in Chicago, taking one more step to fulfilling her original goal.

There have been previous examples of tennis stars engaging in competitive long-running such as Caroline Wozniacki in 2014. It will be intriguing to see Puig's rise in her newfound sporting passion.