WATCH: Naomi Osaka back on court and taking it "one step at a time" as she eyes comeback after maternity break

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is making her way back to the court with a cautious approach as she eyes a comeback following a maternity break. She had welcomed a baby girl on July 7.

Naomi Osaka began dating American rapper Cordae in 2019. In January 2023, Osaka shared the news of her pregnancy shortly after withdrawing from the Australian Open. She also confirmed her return at the 2024 Australian Open.

In a video shared on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, the four-time Grand Slam winner could be seen practicing on a tennis court.

Naomi Osaka has set her sights on a return to tennis next year. During an interview with ESPN, she expressed her intention of having a busy schedule in 2024.

"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play. So, I think some people will be happy with that," she said.

Osaka added that she missed playing the sport and is motivated to make her comeback.

"I've been watching matches and I'm like, 'I kind of wish I was playing too, But I'm in this position now and I'm very grateful. I really love my daughter a lot, but I think it really fueled a fire in me," she said.

Naomi Osaka's first Grand Slam title

Naomi Osaka at the US Open

Naomi Osaka holds the distinction of being the first Japanese woman to compete in a Major singles final. She is also the first Japanese player to secure a Grand Slam singles championship after her win at the 2018 US Open.

In the opening round of the New York Major, Osaka faced German Laura Siegemund and won 6-3, 6-2. She defeated Israeli Julia Glushko 6-2, 6-0 in the second round. In the third round, she took on Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich and won 6-0, 6-0.

In the round of 16, the Japanese encountered another Belarusian player, the current world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The former emerged victorious 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Osaka proceeded to the quarter-finals, where she beat Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-1.

At the Arthur Ashe Stadium, she beat Madison Keys in the semi-finals 6-2, 6-4. This victory earned her a spot in the finals where she faced another American, Serena Williams.

Notably, it was Williams' first US Open appearance after taking a 12-month maternity break. Osaka clinched the championship match with a final score of 6-2, 6-4.

