WATCH: Naomi Osaka embraces sobbing fan bearing her Barbie doll replica after Miami Open 1R win, gifts signed wristband

Naomi Osaka embraced a sobbing fan after her first-round win at the Miami Open. The former World No. 1 also took off one of her wristbands, signed it, and gave it to the fan.

It took Osaka only an hour and 18 minutes to defeat Elisabetta Cocciaretto, her first-round opponent. The Italian was no match for the Japanese as the latter stormed to a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

In her post-match on-court interview, Osaka said that during the match against Cocciaretto, she felt as free as she has felt so far this season. The Japanese returned to action at the Brisbane International at the start of the season following her maternity leave.

"Honestly, this is probably the most free that I was able to hit my balls, like, the closest to the feeling I want to capture going forward," Osaka said (via WTATennis.com).

The four-time Grand Slam winner also spoke positively about her shot-making during the match.

"I would say this is probably my best match in terms of shot-making. I felt like the balls I wanted to hit were there. I'm pretty happy with this one."

Following her on-court interview, Osaka spent time interacting with her fans. One of them was holding the Japanese player's Barbie doll replica. The former World No. 1 initially gave the fan a high-five and a light hug.

However, the fan started sobbing as Osaka moved on to interacting with other fans. The Japanese turned her attention back to the sobbing fan. Osaka opened the wristband she was wearing on her right wrist, signed it, and gifted it to the fan. This time around, she also gave the fan a warm embrace.

Naomi Osaka set to face Elina Svitolina next at the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Miami Open

Naomi Osaka will lock horns with Elina Svitolina in the second round of the Miami Open. It will be the Ukrainian's first match at the WTA 1000 event this year as she received a first-round bye owing to her seeded status.

Osaka was asked about her thoughts on facing Svitolina following her win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The Japanese said that she followed the 29-year-old Ukrainian's very own comeback from maternity leave last year closely and admired her run to the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"I was watching her (Svitolina) last year and I was admiring all her runs in Wimbledon and it's going to be a really incredible honor to play against her," Osaka said.

The pair's last meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open. Osaka won on that particular occasion on her way to winning her second Grand Slam title. Their head-to-head record is evenly poised at 3-3.

