WATCH: Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova burst out laughing at little girl's attempt to serve out the coin toss at Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova were in for a hilarious start to their Round-of-32 clash at the 2024 Brisbane International on Wednesday (January 3). A young girl who came for the coin toss struck the coin mid-air in an attempt to serve it out.

The match began with Osaka winning the first set. However, the Czech fought back and turned it around in her favor with a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 scoreline in two hours and 14 minutes. Pliskova will continue her campaign for a possible fourth Brisbane International title having won it in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

In a short clip posted by the Brisbane International on social media, a little girl can be seen with the umpire and the two players at the net. She tossed the coin and jumped in an attempt to serve it, eliciting laughter from everyone around.

The little girl appeared clueless at her mistake and picked up the coin after the umpire called it.

"This is how you ACE the coin toss," posted the event's official channel on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Pliskova will next play the winner of the match between Jelena Ostapenko and Camila Giorgi in the Round of 16 at the event.

Naomi Osaka expresses joy at the end of her comeback journey at Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka's comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International came to a halt after a Round-of-32 loss to Karolina Pliskova.

This was the four-time Grand Slam champion's first appearance since September 2022, having given birth to her daughter Shai. She began her comeback to the WTA tour with an opening-round win against Tamara Korpatsch before coming up against Pliskova.

Osaka took to social media to express her joy at returning to the court. With a laugh-till-cry emoji, she wrote on X:

"Ngl [Not going to lie] that was really fun though."

Expand Tweet

Echoing similar sentiments in her interaction with the media after her Brisbane loss, the former World No. 1 expressed optimism about her season. She believes the event was a step in the right direction for her.

"I think for me even stepping on the court is a personal win because a couple of weeks ago I was even doubting if I could play with everyone," Osaka said as per the WTA website.

"So I guess these two matches that I've had kind of prove to me that I am doing okay, and the year is just going to get better for me," she added.

Naomi Osaka will next be seen in action at the upcoming Australian Open.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline