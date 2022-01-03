Watch: Naomi Osaka posts a video reacting to her boyfriend's "interesting" dance moves

Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, Cordae, were spotted together at Staples Center in Los Angeles, watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns. While Osaka has made her way to Australia since then, it seems as if the four-time Grand Slam champion is missing having the rapper around.

Osaka recently posted on Instagram what seems to be a clip from the day of the match. In the video, the Japanese star can be seen being amused by Cordae grooving to a track by Summer Walker and SZA.

As Osaka teased her boyfriend by making the clip public, the caption read:

"Interesting dance moves @cordae."

The pair have been together for roughly two years now. Incidentally, they had their first date at a pro basketball game where the Los Angeles Clippers played in 2019.

Naomi Osaka arrives in Australia, set to make a strong comeback post-hiatus

Naomi Osaka practicing in Melbourne ahead of 2022 Australian summer of tennis

Osaka set off to a flying start in her 2021 season by winning the Australian Open. However, she suffered a few setbacks as the season progressed due to poor mental health.

Her withdrawal from Roland Garros and the decision not to participate in Wimbledon were concerning. Since then Osaka has been unable to play at her full potential.

She was defeated, 6-1, 6-4 by former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She crashed out of the US Open in the third round after her 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 loss to Leylah Fernandez.

In a post-match conversation, Osaka revealed winning no longer left her feeling happy, and losing left her feeling "very sad." Citing these mental health concerns, Osaka decided to stay away from the tour and call in a hiatus.

However, the 24-year-old is set to make a comeback now and will soon be seen competing for her third Australian Open title. Before that, Osaka will participate in the Melbourne Summer Set, a WTA 250 event. It will take place on the grounds of the Australian Open, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

Naomi Osaka will begin her campaign against France's Alize Cornet on January 4. Osaka registered a straight-sets win in their only previous meeting at the Gippsland Trophy last year. She will be hoping to carry on with the same momentum for her 2022 season.

