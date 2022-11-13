WATCH: Naomi Osaka reads her children's book to pet dog

Naomi Osaka shared a video of herself reading her children's book 'The Way Champs Play' to her pet dog Butta.

The Japanese promoted her book on social media and posted a few pictures along with a video of her reading the book to her dog, who she also called her 'firstborn'.

"Reading my first book to my firstborn lol. So I just got to hold a final copy of my new book and I can’t wait for you all to read it! It’s important to support preorders so If you’d like to preorder and get a signed bookplate from me, follow the link in my bio. Also if you want to support independent businesses, Bookshop and IndieBound are a great way to do so," Naomi Osaka's caption read.

"I hope this book inspires kids to chase their dreams" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka announced the release of her book 'The Way Champs Play' in October. She stated that it was her first publishing project under her company Hanakuma. She also said that hoped her book would inspire kids to chase their dreams.

"So excited to finally announce the release of my first children’s book, The Way Champs Play. It's the first publishing project under my production company @hanakuma," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

"I hope this book inspires kids to chase their dreams and encourages them to believe they can do anything they put their minds to. This book holds an extra special place in my heart as a portion of the proceeds will go to my foundation @playacademynaomi which works to support young girls in sport. It officially releases on December 6th, but you can pre-order today at the link in my bio and get a signed bookplate to put inside your book," she added.

Naomi Osaka's 2022 season ended at the Pan Pacific Open, where she was forced to withdraw from her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to stomach pain.

The Japanese finished the season with 14 wins out of 23 matches, with her best performance being reaching a runner-up finish at the Miami Open, where she beat the likes of Angelique Kerber, Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic before losing to Iga Swiatek.

Her best performance at a Grand Slam was reaching the third round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova. She is currently ranked 42nd in the world.

