Watch: Naomi Osaka shares her experience of shooting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Naomi Osaka recalled her experience shooting for the Swimsuit Cover of Sports Illustrated. The Japanese player was one of three models for the cover of the magazine in 2021. She became the first black athlete to appear on the cover edition.

Osaka said it felt like a dream to shoot for the cover of Sports Illustrated.

“I’m Naomi Osaka and we are currently in Malibu, California," the former World No. 1 said. “We are shooting the cover, well yeah, my first cover of the SI Swimsuit. It feels really amazing just growing up and watching so many incredible women grace discover. For me, feels like a dream. I remember Tyra Banks’ issue, I remember Beyoncé’s.”

Osaka also said that she felt a bit nervy being photographed in a bikini since it was something she had never done before, but that the style of the designer was really fun.

“I do have a bit of nerves being photographed in a bikini just because I feel like it’s something that I’ve never done before so it’s a tiny bit out of my element," Osaka added. “Shooting with your style is really fun. It’s really incredible to just work with him because I growing up, I used to watch America’s Next Top Model. So of course, I was really nervous walking into it but I don’t know, he’s just really fun.

She also spoke on the importance of being confident and the different approaches towards trying to become more confident.

“You could see someone and think they’re the most confident person but deep down, I think that everyone’s a bit insecure of something. I know a lot of people say fake it until you make it and I think there’s a lot of people that are really good at that so yeah, just being confident and I feel like if you’re confident in something then eventually it’ll sort of catch on and you’ll just become a confident person."

Naomi Osaka is competing at the Madrid Open

Naomi Osaka has received a wildcard for the Madrid Open

Naomi Osaka will compete at the Madrid Open after receiving a wildcard for the tournament. The Japanese player will look to have a good claycourt season following her run to the final at the Miami Open.

Her first round opponent in the Madrid Open is Anastasia Potapova, who recently won the Istanbul Cup. A win here for Osaka will see her face either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round. She could face fourth seed Maria Sakkari in the third round as well.

