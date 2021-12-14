WATCH: Naomi Osaka shows off her brilliant ping pong skills 

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was recently spotted trying her hand at Ping Pong. During a recent event of the Racquet Magazine, the Japanese star gave the sport a try. She is seen playing doubles in the video.

From a recent video, it had become clear that Osaka knows the sport really well. As a result, she didn't hesitate in showing a glimpse of her magnificent skills on the table even at what seemed like a sort of party.

Interestingly, Australian Open 2021 runner-up Jennifer Brady was also there at the event and shot some videos. However, one could not spot her playing ping pong along with Osaka.

Playing with a small racquet on a table, Naomi Osaka is not the first player who has tried her luck at the sport.

Before Osaka, 20-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, has not only played the sport but has also achieved massive success there. The Spaniard played against former F1 champion, Nico Rosberg and surprisingly won 3-2 against him.

Nico Rosberg @NicoRosberg Ping Pong against @RafaelNadal on his @SunreefYachts 🏓 Who's next? 😁 Definitely no lack of emotions there...no chance to hide my competitiveness 😁 It was a tight game!! Let’s play again soon, Rafa 💯 Ping Pong against @RafaelNadal on his @SunreefYachts 🏓 Who's next? 😁 Definitely no lack of emotions there...no chance to hide my competitiveness 😁 It was a tight game!! Let’s play again soon, Rafa 💯 https://t.co/12qLc6wGDg

Even before that, Nadal once challenged his uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal, for a ping pong match in New York City.

What all did Naomi Osaka achieve in the 2021 tennis season?

Despite beginning her season on a great high at the 2021 Australian Open, Naomi Osaka couldn't achieve much success in the year. Her mental health issues kept her off the court for a long period of time during the 2021 tennis season.

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 Italian Open

Osaka bagged her fourth Grand Slam title at the 2021 Australian Open. She thrashed Serena Williams in straight sets in the semi-finals before enjoying an easy win over Jennifer Brady in the finals. However, this remains the only successful highlight of her 2021 season.

Naomi Osaka with the Australian Open 2021 title

After not succeeding at the 2021 Miami Open, Osaka opened up about her mental health problems. She decided to boycott the press at the 2021 French Open. But when authorities didn't hear her request, she withdrew from the tournament.

She later skipped the 2021 Wimbledon Championships as well, citing her mental health issues.

Osaka made a comeback at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but couldn't reach beyond the third round.

Her third-round exit at the 2021 US Open meant she failed to defend her title in New York. Frustrated and still dealing with mental stress, Osaka announced an 'indefinite break' from tennis following her defeat.

TSN @TSN_Sports FERNANDEZ FIGHTS TO VICTORY!



The 18-year old Canadian defeats Naomi Osaka in a 3rd Round thriller at the US Open! FERNANDEZ FIGHTS TO VICTORY!The 18-year old Canadian defeats Naomi Osaka in a 3rd Round thriller at the US Open! https://t.co/qQe64AagGM

However, Naomi Osaka will be making a comeback at the 2022 Australian Open which has made her and general tennis fans happy. It will be interesting to see if she manages to defend her title in Melbourne next year or not.

