WATCH: New commercial celebrates the legacy of Serena Williams, narrated by Beyonce

Gatorade has featured tennis icon Serena Williams in its latest commercial.

Entitled "Love Means Everything," the commercial describes the true legacy of the 23-time Grand Slam champion as 'love'. It contains visuals of Williams' early days on the court, her dominance, her fashion statements, and moments with her daughter, Olympia.

Serena started a movement - to realize that you can do anything

When you love what makes you you.

The commercial, narrated by popstar Beyonce, chronicles Williams' journey and how she inspired an entire generation of young women to "always love exactly who you are."

"When the world writes her down in history, we'll begin where she started, at love. A love that started a movement. A movement to always love exactly who you are," Beyonce says in the commercial.

"(A movement) to always love being a proud black woman, a parent, a dreamer. To always love being you, the whole you," she adds.

Fans serenade Serena Williams at practice session ahead of 2022 US open

Williams practicing ahead of the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams is all set to play her first match of the 2022 US Open against Danka Kovinic on Monday night. The legendary tennis player was serenaded by fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium during a recent practice session.

Williams hit a few serves to the sound of "Serena, we love you." She briefly turned and smiled at the crowd, who wanted to catch a glimpse of the American ahead of her last tournament.

Serena Williams will also compete in the doubles with sister Venus Williams after they were issued a wild-card entry. The duo have won a whopping 14 doubles Grand Slam titles together, including two at the US Open (1999 and 2009).

Both the William sisters have stellar singles records at the US Open. While Serena has won the trophy a record six times, Venus has two titles to her name in New York.

