WATCH: Neymar spotted applauding in the stands as Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils put on a show in Miami Open 3R clash

Brazilian football star Neymar was spotted in the stands for Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils' blockbuster clash at the 2024 Miami Open.

Alcaraz, who is aiming to complete the prestigious Sunshine Double for the first time in his career, kicked off his campaign in Miami with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win over Roberto Carballes Baena.

The Spaniard pulled off a similarly dominant win over Monfils, fending off a late surge from the Frenchman to secure a 6-2, 6-4 victory and advance to the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event.

Neymar, who has been away from the football pitch since suffering a knee injury in October last year, was in attendance for Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils' thrilling clash. The Brazilian was seen applauding as the duo delivered a riveting show for the audience.

Alcaraz will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the Miami Open, following the Italian's 6-4, 7-6(5) win over home favorite Ben Shelton. Should the Spaniard triumph over Musetti, he will take on either Hubert Hurkacz or Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I hope I can have a rivalry like the one Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had; it could be with Jannik Sinner"

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed his admiration for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's "beautiful and demanding" rivalry, shedding light on the many lessons he had gleaned from their fierce competition.

"They (Nadal and Federer) have had a very beautiful and demanding rivalry at the same time. What I have learned from this rivalry is that you can never fall behind or give up or settle," Carlos Alcaraz told the ATP Tour.

"You always have to improve, you always have to raise your level. It doesn't matter if you think that you are at your maximum level, that you can't give more, you can always give a little more. That's what they have shown for so many years that they have been up there," he added.

The World No. 2 also conveyed his desire for his rivalry with Jannik Sinner to emulate the legendary battles between Federer and Nadal.

"I hope I can have a rivalry like the one they have had. Right now, the way people look at it, it could be with Jannik," he added.

"I hope both Jannik and I have a long and beautiful future ahead of us. That way I hope that I can give my best level and continue growing thanks to him while I see the level he is having," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are on the right track to developing a similarly compelling rivalry on tour, if their thrilling Indian Wells Masters semifinal is any indication. The Spaniard claimed a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Sinner en route to his triumph at the event, leveling their head-to-head record at 4-4.