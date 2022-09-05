Watch: Nick Kyrgios experiences major brainfade against Daniil Medvedev at US Open, gifts a point to the World No. 1 in absurd fashion

Nick Kyrgios conceded arguably the most absurd point at the 2022 US Open, losing his chance at a break point in the process. Facing off against World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, the Australian split the first two sets with his opponent.

The third set began in routine fashion, with Kyrgios holding his first serve and the Russian on the way to holding his own. At 30-30 off his serve, Medvedev tried to return a running forehand from the former World No. 13 on his backhand side, only for the ball to hit the frame of the racquet and bounce high.

Without question, the ball would have landed on Medvedev's side of the net, giving Kyrgios a chance at a break. But contrary to what every single person at the stadium was expecting, the Australian rushed over to Medvedev's side and "smashed" the ball, even celebrating jovially with Medvedev over how he had won a fun point.

Unfortunately, the rules of the game did not see it that way. The chair umpire called it a foul shot, seeing as the ball was still in play when Kyrgios hit it. Crossing the net, therefore, is not allowed in such circumstances, gifting the point to Medvedev as a result.

At the time, no one knew for certain if it was an intentional act from the World No. 25 or if he had simply forgotten that he could not do what he did. Speaking to his team during the ensuing changeover, Kyrgios put those questions to bed as he was heard saying that he did not indeed know that it was not permitted.

While Medvedev managed to hold that particular serve on the very next point, the Australian roared back to break his next service game and eventually take the set 6-3. The winner of the clash will take on 27th seed Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

"I would say he's one of the favourites, he has the level" - Carlos Alcaraz on Nick Kyrgios' chances at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz reckons Nick Kyrgios is one of the favorites for the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has been on an ascendancy of late, most notably reaching the final at Wimbledon. His fellow tennis players know that is the case, with Carlos Alcaraz, one of the favorites for the title at the US Open himself, revealing that he considers the Australian among the players to beat at Flushing Meadows.

"For me (it) is crazy that Nick Kyrgios says that I'm the favourite or I'm going to win the tournament. I would say he's one of the favourites as well. He has the level. I would say he's more serious off the court. I would say he plays unbelievable. Everybody knows that. Yeah, he's one of the favourites to win the tournament as well," Alcaraz said.

