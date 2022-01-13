Watch: Nick Kyrgios reacts on Instagram to Rafael Nadal's signature forehand passing shot against him at Wimbledon 2019

Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to a video on Instagram of a point from his blockbuster second-round match against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2019, which he lost in four sets.

Kyrgios recently pulled out of the Sydney International after testing positive for COVID-19. However, in one of his stories, the Aussie revealed that he was not feeling "too bad" and is still hopeful of making it to this year's Australian Open.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kyrgios was probably scouring for some tennis content on his Instagram handle, before he stumbled upon a reel posted by an account called "Tennis Clubs," a page dedicated to posting vintage tennis points.

The Instagram reel showcased a smashing forehand by Rafael Nadal against Kyrgios himself during their blockbuster clash at Wimbledon three years ago. Kyrgios, obviously enamored by the level of tennis he was playing in 2019, amplified the video on his Instagram stories with the caption "Nightmares," followed by a pleading-face emoji.

It should be noted that the Australian has enjoyed relative success against Nadal, having won three of their eight meetings. He usually takes Nadal the distance in big matches; aside from their Wimbledon affair in 2019, the pair have split their other two Grand Slam meetings at Wimbledon in 2014 and the 2020 Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios pulled all the stops but Rafael Nadal had an answer to everything in their Wimbledon 2019 meeting

In the epic point during their Wimbledon encounter in 2019, Nick Kyrgios can be seen serving to Rafael Nadal, who is standing at the far end of the court. Nadal makes a tame forehand return, following which the two get into an intense back and forth, constantly changing the direction of their shots.

Midway through the point, Kyrgios starts unloading on his two-handed backhand, pulling Nadal wide on his forehand side. The Spaniard gets the ball back in play, to which Kyrgios replies with an off-spin, low-bouncing backhand that almost catches Nadal unawares.

Nadal, however, somehow stays in the point by running around the Aussie's backhand and playing a loopy, inside-out forehand. Kyrgios eventually tries to go for the kill by approaching the net, but is met with a signature forehand passing shot winner from the Spaniard, to raucous applause from the crowd on Center Court.

Rafael Nadal outplayed his long-standing foe to win 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) and advance to the third round. The Spaniard won three more matches at the grasscourt Slam that year, before eventually succumbing to Roger Federer in another four-set epic in the semifinals.

