WATCH: Nick Kyrgios receives marriage proposal from male fan during exhibition match

Nick Kyrgios has had a controversial relationship with fans over the years. While many complain about the Aussie's atrocious on-court behavior, others feel he is a breath of fresh air and much needed for the sport.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Kyrgios was interrupted by a male fan as he was about to serve during an exhibition match with Great Britain's Cameron Norrie at the CDMX Arena.

The fan, clad in a pink hoodie and cap, shouted out a rather strange question, eliciting a shrug of the shoulders from the 2022 Wimbledon finalist.

"Nick, would you marry me?" yelled the fan.

Kyrgios later posted the video on his Instagram stories and captioned it with laughing emojis.

Nick Kyrgios reflects on his relationship with his girlfriend, his mother's health, and more

2022 ATP Cup: Day 8

Nick Kyrgios recently opened up about his mother's health and much more during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram.

My mums health is a very up and down but she is a very strong woman and continues to fight," Kyrgios wrote in response to a question from one of his followers.

Kyrgios via Instagram stories.

Kyrgios also discussed the benefits and drawbacks of fame.

Just being able to inspire and motivate the youth, but there are also moments where I search for privacy and to have a calm lifestyle," Kyrgios wrote, when asked what he likes most about being famous.

When asked about his "end goal," the 27-year-old spoke about having a "big family" with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, and inspiring "millions of kids to believe."

I want a beautiful relationship with this one," Kyrgios wrote. "A big family. A successful tennis career that is able to look after my family and give my kids opportunity and freedom. Lastly, be able to inspire millions of kids to believe."

Kyrgios and Hatzi

Poll : 0 votes