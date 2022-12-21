WATCH: Nick Kyrgios shares his reaction to Jack Sock's amazing skills at Pickleball 

Nick Kyrgios was left astonished by American tennis player and friend Jack Sock's skills while playing pickleball.

Sock, a former top 10 player in both singles and doubles, dazzled fans with his skills in the doubles while competing in pickleball.

Nick Kyrgios took to his social media to share a video of Jack Sock's silky skills and replied with multiple emojis of 'wide eyes'.

Sock and Kyrgios have played doubles together as recently as the 2022 Citi Open, which they won. The Aussie claimed that the 30-year-old American was the 'best player' in the doubles and also revealed why he hates playing with him.

“I love playing with Jack because he is hands down the best player in the world, but at the same time I hate playing with him because there is so much pressure on me because he wins with absolutely anyone he plays with," said Kyrgios.

Sock accepted that he and Kyrgios gelled well together on the court and always had a blast off the court.

“I’ll take it, coming from the guy who just made the crazy run at Wimby, one of the most talented in the world as we know. Probably the most talented basketball player in the world. Nick and I gel so well together on the court. On and off the court we have a blast, we have been friends for a long time off the court, starting with video games and here we are,” said Sock.

"Hopefully, I can win a slam and just retire" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios had a stellar 2022 season, which saw him reach his maiden Grand Slam final and claim his first doubles Major at the Australian Open.

In a recent interview, Kyrgios mentioned that he would like to win a slam and retire soon. The Australian also claimed that it would be tough to have a year similar to 2022 as it would be very stressful.

"Hopefully, I can win a slam and just retire. Honestly, I don't know about it. It took a lot of hard work this season, and a lot of discipline, and it seems the better you do, everyone wants a bit more of you and it becomes more stressful," Kyrgios said.

"But I had a lot of fun this season. And I’m finally just proud to say I made a slam final and started to meet some expectations. I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it, definitely felt better off and on the court," Nick Kyrgios stated.

