Nicolas Jarry accidentally hit a ball girl during the warm-up session at the 2024 Miami Open, ahead of his quarterfinal match against Daniil Medvedev.

As both players were practicing their serves during their respective warm-ups, one of Jarry's serves hit a ball girl. The girl seemed to slip as she was running at Medvedev's end when the ball struck her and a concerned Jarry immediately rushed to check if she was alright.

Jarry then ran back to his end after making sure that the ball girl was okay and seemed to exchange a smile with Medvedev midway.

Nicolas Jarry was no match for Daniil Medvedev in the first set, as the Russian thoroughly outplayed him. However, the second set proved to be a far more even affair as the Chilean raised his game and managed to force a tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Jarry saved two match points but ultimately, Medvedev came out on top with a final score of 6-2, 7-6(7).

Jannik Sinner also accidentally hit his physio during Miami Open 4R against Christopher O'Connell

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open

Reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner faced off against Christopher O'Connell in the fourth round of the Miami Open after a hard-earned victory against Tallon Griekspoor.

During the match, Sinner unintentionally returned one of O'Connell's serves straight into his physio Giacomo Naldi's private parts. The Italian was forced to play a one-handed backhand owing to the nature of the Australian's serve. However, it was an unsuccessful attempt as the ball cannoned off his racket and hit his physio.

An amused Sinner quickly went over to Naldi to check if the unintentional hit caused any serious damage. Fortunately for all involved, the Italian's physio was smiling despite wearing an uncomfortable expression for a few seconds after the ball had hit him.

The World No. 3 dispatched O'Connell in straight sets. In his next match, he ousted Tomas Machac to set up a semifinal showdown against Daniil Medvedev, a rematch of last year's final.

At the time, the Italian's game was still in bloom, which allowed Medvedev to exploit his weaknesses and clinch the crown. However, since their clash at the ATP 1000 event in Miami last year, the Russian has not been able to defeat Sinner.

Their last encounter came in the final of this year's Australian Open, where Medvedev appeared to be cruising after winning the first two sets 6-3, 6-3. However, Sinner won the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to lift his first Grand Slam trophy.