WATCH: Nicolas Jarry's son hilariously steals his mother's sunglasses at Shanghai Masters, watches Chilean's 4R clash in style

Nicolas Jarry's son stole the show during his father's fourth-round clash against Diego Schwartzman at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Jarry advanced to the quarterfinals in Shanghai after defeating Shwartzman 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. With his win, the 28-year-old reached the last eight of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.

Jarry's wife Laura, along with their son Juan and newborn baby boy Santiago, cheered him on during his match. At the start of the clash, Juan hilariously gestured to his mother and asked her to hand over her sunglasses, putting them on to enjoy his father's victory in style.

This is not the first time Juan has sported his mother's sunglasses during one of Nicolas Jarry's matches. During the 28-year-old's campaign at the Halle Open, his wife Laura put her shades on Juan's face, much to the toddler's delight.

Juan stole the spotlight during Jarry's title run at the Chile Open as well, joining his father for the victory speech and playfully grabbing the microphone to put it in his mouth.

Nicolas Jarry reveals the meaning behind son Santiago's name

Nicolas Jarry

Nicolas Jarry kicked off his campaign at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Roman Safiullin. However, he pulled out of the tournament prior to his second-round match against Alexei Popyrin, traveling home to be with his wife Laura for the birth of his second child.

Upon his return to the tour ahead of the US Open, the 28-year-old revealed that his title win at the 2023 Chile Open in Santiago, his first tour-level title in nearly four years, had inspired his second son's name.

"It was during the Santiago tournament, the Chilean Open. And we were thinking about the names. My wife said she liked Santiago, she asked one of my sisters. And without her knowing she said Santiago. Then she went to another person and that other person said Santiago. It was right before the final of the Santiago Open. So after I won it, she told me this story," Nicolas Jarry told the ATP.

The Chilean also mentioned that he had held resevations about naming his child after a tournament he had won. However, his wife sharing that the name also held a connection to his grandfather helped ease his concerns.

"It was like okay, maybe it can be, but I didn't want him to have a name after a tournament I won. I wanted it to be a little bit bigger than that. And then she said that Santiago also meant Jaime, that is my grandfather's name. So it's like, okay, you have a little bit of everything and that's a good reason for me to name him Santiago," he added.

Following his win over Diego Schwartzman, Nicolas Jarry will take on the winner of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semifinals of the 2023 Shanghai Masters.