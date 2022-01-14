Watch: Nike's clever new advert featuring Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu is one of the most popular figures in the world of tennis right now. Her historic triumph at the 2021 US Open, when she became the first ever player to win the tournament as a qualifier, earned her instant celebrity status.

But as is usually the case, the overwhelmingly positive public reaction was accompanied by a host of criticism and negative comments. Raducanu's naysayers describe her win at Flushing Meadows as "a fluke" and consider her a "one-hit wonder" who will never be able to repeat her Grand Slam success.

That is exactly what Nike have capitalized on, in their latest commercial featuring the Brit.

The 20-second advert shows Emma Raducanu playing tennis against a dark background. A number of words pop up behind the teenager, alternating between messages of congratulations and condemnation - "Distracted," "Perfect," "Fluke," "Flawless," "One-hit wonder." But all the while, Raducanu remains unaffected by the things being said behind her back.

At the end of the advert, Raducanu resets to face her next point as the words "World off. Game on." flash upon the screen, followed by the Nike logo that is ever-synonymous with their 'just do it' tagline.

The advert was posted on Nike London's official Instagram handle as a way of welcoming the World No. 18 to her first full year on the WTA tour.

Nike, who sponsored the Brit even before she won a Grand Slam, revealed that her plan for the year was to "shut out the noise" and take it "one point at a time."

"World off. Game on. Bromley’s own @emmaraducanu has started her first full year on tour. 🎾🎾 Her plan? Same as it’s always been. Shut out the noise and take on the opportunity of each challenge," the video was captioned on Instagram. "Emma knows the journey forward is all about progress. And progress comes one point at a time."

Emma Raducanu set for a trial by fire at the 2022 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu might have to navigate past two former Grand Slam champions just to get to the fourth round

Nike's advert and the accompanying message could not have come at a better time for Emma Raducanu. On her return to the tennis court after an extended break to recover from COVID, Raducanu suffered a brutal 6-0, 6-1 loss against Elena Rybankina at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

To make matters worse, Raducanu will face 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Australian Open. A win in that match would set the teenager up for a potential third-round clash with former World No. 1 Simona Halep.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala