WATCH: Novak Djokovic amuses his wife Jelena by dancing around to music in a bathrobe while getting ready for Laureus Sports Awards

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena were recently featured in a video for Vogue Adria as they got ready for the 2024 Laureus Sports Awards.

Djokovic and Jelena graced the 2024 Laureus Sports Awards red carpet dressed in matching black attire. The Vogue video captured the couple getting ready for the prestigious award ceremony.

Djokovic showed off his suit and mentioned that he could not decide whether to wear the white or the black jacket. So, he decided to make a red carpet appearance adorning a black jacket and later changing to a white jacket.

"Tonight, for the Laureus sports awards in Madrid I am going to wear Brunello Cucinelli. I love this brand. I have loved that brand for many years and I am really honored to wear Brunello tonight. I am going to have two different jackets. I am going to walk in on the red carpet with the black, being more elegant, being more classic so to say and then I am going to wear white jacket on the tables so I don’t know that has been done before but we couldn’t decide which one to go for, we were internally quite divided so I am going to do both. Hopefully, it's going to look good," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 then blared music and amused his wife with his funny dance moves.

"Obviously, music is one of the best ways to keep connected with our culture and relieve the memories from our childhood and growing up and obviously love to do parties with our friends," he said.

Novak Djokovic won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award

Novak Djokovic poses with his Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award

Novak Djokovic won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award over soccer stars Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, track and field athletes Mondo Duplantis and Noah Lyles, and Formula One driver Max Verstappen.

The Serb started the year 2023 by winning his 92nd career title at Adelaide International and his 22nd Grand Slam title. At the French Open, he won his historic 23rd Grand Slam and also became the first man to achieve a triple career Grand Slam. The World No. 1 also clinched the Cincinnati Masters and Paris Masters. He also won his 24th Grand Slam at the US Open. He ended the year by winning the ATP Finals.

Djokovic thanked his family and his team for their support during one of the best seasons of his life.

"Sports is a universal language that unites us all. So thank you so much for being present here tonight. We are individual athletes from individual sports but I think we will all agree that every success we owe to our families, every success, we owe to our team, my family is here present with me tonight, my parents, my brothers, my wife. And I would like to also send a big thank you to my team that is not here today. But they've been instrumental in my success in 2023. That was one of the best seasons I've ever had in my life. So more to come," the Serb said as he accepted the award.

