Watch: Novak Djokovic arrives at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic has arrived at Roland Garros for his title defense after a few days of strenuous practice in Belgrade.

Fresh off winning his sixth Rome Masters title last week, the World No. 1 was spotted practicing with compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the Serbian capital. Djokovic has now arrived in Paris, looking to become the first player other than Rafael Nadal in more than two decades to go back-to-back.

Here's the video of Djokovic arriving on the practice courts of Roland Garros on Thursday:

The 34-year-old has run into some serious form ahead of an all-important fortnight at Roland Garros. He won all five of his matches last week in straight sets as he triumphed for the sixth time in Rome to improve to 12-4 on the season. Ten of these wins have come on clay.

Following an opening-round exit in Monte Carlo, Djokovic made the Belgrade final, where he lost to Andrey Rublev. He then reached the Madrid semifinals, falling short against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in a third-set tiebreak.

Novak Djokovic chasing more history at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic (right) at the 2021 French Open - Day Fifteen

Novak Djokovic created history at Roland Garros last year. He beat 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in an unforgettable semifinal, becoming the first player to beat the legendary left-hander twice at the tournament.

The World No. 1 then overcame a two-set deficit against first-time Major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his second Roland Garros title. That made Djokovic the first player in the Open Era to win the Double Career Grand Slam - winning each Major twice - as he picked up his 19th Major title.

A few weeks later, he would win his sixth title at Wimbledon to create a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard.

A year later, Djokovic is on the cusp of more history at Roland Garros. He's looking to become the first player not named Nadal to go back-to-back at the tournament in more than two decades. Gustavo Kuerten (2000-01) was the last player before Nadal to accomplish the feat.

If that happens, the super Serb will move level with Nadal (21) once again atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard. Moreover, he'll become the first player to win an unprecedented Triple Career Grand Slam. Apart from his exploits in the French Open and in Wimbledon, Djokovic has also won a record nine Australian Open and three US Open titles.

